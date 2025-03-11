C Spire Partners with bolt to Launch C Spire Tech Protection for Home Devices

RIDGELAND, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C Spire, a diversified telecommunications and technology services company, announces a partnership with bolt, the insurtech with the world’s largest technology-enabled insurance exchange, to launch C Spire Tech Protection, a new home device protection offering.

In today’s digitally connected world, consumers invest significantly in tech devices, often adding extended warranties that can be expensive and complex to manage. C Spire Tech Protection streamlines this by offering a single, comprehensive plan that covers multiple devices, simplifying the warranty experience at an affordable monthly cost.

“We are dedicated to not only providing the latest technology that improves our customers’ lives but also helping them safeguard the devices they rely on for connectivity,” said Craig Jackson, senior vice president and general manager of consumer markets for C Spire. “C Spire Tech Protection is another way to further empower our customers, protect their home devices at an affordable cost, and provide them peace of mind.”

With C Spire Tech Protection, customers will have access to protection for accidental damage, mechanical breakdowns, and electrical malfunctions for smart home, home entertainment, and home office devices including but not limited to laptops, televisions, gaming systems, Bluetooth speakers, smart security cameras, tablets, sound bars and much more.

"C Spire is a market and thought leader with a passion and commitment to delivering innovative customer-centric solutions," said Clayton Bodnarek, EVP of Alternative Distribution at bolt. "C Spire’s Tech Protection offer is a game changer that takes a wholistic approach to keeping customers connected and safe. Powered by bolt’s all digital AI enabled journeys, C Spire customers have the power to manage their digital lives at their fingertips.”

Through the partnership with bolt, C Spire will offer tech protection to customers for $21.99 per month. Key benefits of C Spire Tech Protection with bolt include:

One plan/unlimited number of devices covered

Digital technical support to help troubleshoot eligible devices

Simple digital claims process

Affordable repairs/replacements

Ability to cancel at any time

Access to Norton 360 Deluxe digital security and technical support for up to five covered devices

C Spire wireless and home customers interested in C Spire Tech Protection can visit a local C Spire store for more details or learn more at www.cspire.com.

To learn more about bolt, visit https://www.bolttech.io.

About C Spire

C Spire is a diversified telecommunications and technology services company that provides world-class, customer-inspired wireless communications, multi-gigabit consumer Internet access as well as a full suite of dedicated Internet, wireless, IP Voice, data, cloud and managed IT services for businesses and enterprises. This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news. For more information about C Spire, visit www.cspire.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cspire or X at www.x.com/cspire.

About bolt

With a mission to build the world’s leading technology-enabled ecosystem for protection and insurance, bolt has a proven track record of technology innovation with deep insurance expertise. We work with hundreds of leading insurers and business partners across industries, to serve millions of customers worldwide. bolttech Group now spans more than 35 markets across four continents, making us the most internationally scaled insurtech in the world.

For more information, visit bolttech.io