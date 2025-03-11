Remote Launches Recruit, Talent Sourcing Made Simple Through AI

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Remote, the global authority on remote employment, today announced Recruit — a breakthrough in hiring that simplifies and accelerates every step of sourcing and securing top talent. Recruit enables companies to access the world's largest talent intelligence dataset, use a global search engine for sourcing top candidates, and make a compliant offer anywhere with one click — providing an easy way for companies of any size to find the right talent to fill specialized roles. Remote is also partnering with Apriora, the global leader in AI recruiting agents, to offer live, conversational video interviews to all candidates at scale, while providing Recruit customers a pool of vetted talent they can’t find on any other hiring platform.

Hiring leaders worldwide are increasingly comfortable hiring talent in new geographic areas, according to a survey in Remote’s Remote Recruiting Report. Yet the process to discover exceptional candidates outside one’s region remains a major obstacle. While many turn to mainstream job boards, the vast majority of hires result in failure— largely because these platforms prioritize their own metrics over true candidate-employer fit. Nearly half of hiring leaders report a below 20% success rate of hires from this channel, making it a time-consuming, low-yield strategy, according to Remote’s survey. Talent sourcers, meanwhile, face the daunting challenge of identifying and engaging exceptional candidates in unfamiliar job markets, without the ability to rely on traditional sourcing methods and professional networks.

Recruit leverages AI, real-time data, and built-in compliance to simplify the hiring process from end to end. It includes:

Smart Sourcing: Recruit offers the unparalleled ability to search 800M+ global candidate profiles using natural language and advanced filtering, making it easier than ever to pinpoint the right person on the planet for any role.

Recruit offers the unparalleled ability to search 800M+ global candidate profiles using natural language and advanced filtering, making it easier than ever to pinpoint the right person on the planet for any role. Talent Insights: Recruit provides real-time insights into talent availability, salary trends, and market conditions around the world, enabling businesses to confidently explore new talent markets and plan their hiring approach.

Recruit provides real-time insights into talent availability, salary trends, and market conditions around the world, enabling businesses to confidently explore new talent markets and plan their hiring approach. Matches: Based on the provided job description – and other factors like candidate motivations, remote work preferences, employment eligibility – Recruit AI surfaces a tailored batch of matching candidate profiles within seconds.

Based on the provided job description – and other factors like candidate motivations, remote work preferences, employment eligibility – Recruit AI surfaces a tailored batch of matching candidate profiles within seconds. AI-powered Candidate Screening: Every candidate who signs up on Remote’s platform has the unique opportunity to complete an AI-powered live interview assessing key skills, experience, and work preferences, conducted through a partnership with YC-backed Apriora. These video interviews allow Recruit to gather deeper insights into candidates’ skills, experience, and work preferences, ensuring candidate matches are more accurate and better aligned with employer needs.

Every candidate who signs up on Remote’s platform has the unique opportunity to complete an AI-powered live interview assessing key skills, experience, and work preferences, conducted through a partnership with YC-backed Apriora. These video interviews allow Recruit to gather deeper insights into candidates’ skills, experience, and work preferences, ensuring candidate matches are more accurate and better aligned with employer needs. Job Advertising: Users can easily post roles on remote.com/jobs to reach qualified candidates around the world, with the ability to specify remote work conditions and other important criteria.

Users can easily post roles on remote.com/jobs to reach qualified candidates around the world, with the ability to specify remote work conditions and other important criteria. Applicant Tracking: Companies can use Recruit to track candidates seamlessly from application to hire.

Companies can use Recruit to track candidates seamlessly from application to hire. One-Click Hiring: Recruit is fully integrated into Remote’s global HR platform, meaning hiring managers can not just identify candidates worldwide, but hire them with a single click – with seamless compliance management so companies can meet the requirements in their new hire’s local area, wherever it may be.

“ Global hiring today presents a paradox — while talent exists everywhere, employers often limit themselves to familiar markets, missing out on incredible candidates while spending countless hours sorting through irrelevant applications. This not only slows down hiring but also perpetuates hiring inequalities across regions,” said Job van der Voort, co-founder and CEO of Remote. “ With Recruit, our aim is to transform this landscape by providing employers with a new class of tools, powered by AI, to efficiently source, evaluate and hire global talent. Recruit combines intelligent candidate sourcing and discovery with Remote’s deep insights into global markets, helping companies make data-driven hiring decisions quickly while expanding their talent pool.”

To sign up for Remote Recruit, visit Remote.com/global-hr/recruit. To learn more about Remote, visit remote.com.

About Remote:

Talent is everywhere — opportunity is not. Remote’s mission is to create opportunity everywhere, empowering employers to find and hire the best talent and enabling individuals to build financial and personal freedom. Businesses around the world use Remote to hire, manage, and pay their globally distributed workforces, simply and compliantly. Remote was founded in 2019 by Job van der Voort and Marcelo Lebre, and is backed by leading investors including SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Accel, Sequoia, Index Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures, General Catalyst, and B Capital.

About Apriora:

Apriora is the leading innovator in AI recruiting agents for finding and hiring great talent. Fortune 500 companies, hiring platforms, and staffing firms around the world use Apriora to engage, interview, and identify the best talent with its innovative AI agent that can handle millions of interviews every year. Apriora was founded in 2024 by Aaron Wang and John Rytel, and is backed by leading investors including Y Combinator, 1984 Ventures, HOF Capital, and Pioneer Fund.