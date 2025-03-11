Phenom and Deloitte Announce Strategic Alliance to Unlock Workforce Potential

Phenom announced its strategic alliance with Deloitte today at its flagship IAMPHENOM event. This is the next step in a long-standing relationship that will help unlock new additive value for joint clients. The alliance combines Phenom’s AI-driven intelligent talent experience platform with Deloitte’s Human Capital knowledge and services to empower companies across industries to streamline talent acquisition and talent management processes, unlocking workforce potential and driving sustainable growth with AI and automation. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Phenom announced its strategic alliance with Deloitte today at its flagship IAMPHENOM event. This is the next step in a long-standing relationship that will help unlock new additive value for joint clients. The alliance combines Phenom’s AI-driven intelligent talent experience platform with Deloitte’s Human Capital knowledge and services to empower companies across industries to streamline talent acquisition and talent management processes, unlocking workforce potential and driving sustainable growth with AI and automation. (Graphic: Business Wire)

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phenom, an AI company specializing in human resources, announced its strategic alliance with Deloitte today at its flagship IAMPHENOM event. This is the next step in a long-standing relationship that will help unlock new additive value for joint clients. The alliance combines Phenom’s AI-driven intelligent talent experience platform with Deloitte’s Human Capital knowledge and services to empower companies across industries to streamline talent acquisition and talent management processes, unlocking workforce potential and driving sustainable growth with AI and automation.

The future of work continues to be rapidly shaped by advancements in AI and shifts in required skills across all roles. By combining Deloitte’s Human Capital advisory, implementation and managed services to deliver scalable, tailored and industry-relevant solutions with Phenom’s AI-powered platform, enterprises will be empowered to prepare their workforces as well as hire and develop talent that meets their needs today and in the future.

Deloitte’s team of experienced professionals will advise Phenom customers as they build future-ready workforces by transforming approaches to talent acquisition and talent management through:

Leading advisory guidance and strategies across talent acquisition, talent management, AI technology and more

Effective implementation support including talent experience and process design, technology and integration deployments, project management, change management and technology adoption

Ongoing HR-managed services to maximize the value of AI-enabled technology, optimize HR delivery and drive continuous innovation to generate more transformative value from their technology investments

“A strategic alliance and close collaboration with Phenom enables us to provide organizations with solutions that bring together the strategies and intelligent technologies they need to improve their talent experience,” said Kristin Starodub, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. “Together, we can help our clients to achieve a new level of efficiency as they hire, develop and retain their employees.”

“Global organizations rely on Phenom to solve their biggest talent challenges, and our alliance with Deloitte solidifies this commitment to revolutionizing the talent journey with intelligence, automation and experience, and delivering unmatched value to our customers,” said Saumil Gandhi, SVP, Corporate Development at Phenom. “Together, we will drive innovation and transform organizations’ ability to hire and retain talent now, and for years to come.”

Phenom’s AI, Generative AI and AI agents empower organizations to hire faster, develop better and retain longer through augmented work — while ensuring responsible AI adoption and utilization. Phenom’s award-winning AI technology innovations fuel productivity and efficiency for recruiters, talent marketers, talent leaders, hiring managers, HR and HRIT.

To learn more about the new Deloitte and Phenom strategic alliance, read this blog.

Book a demo to see the Phenom AI-powered platform in action.

About Phenom

Phenom has a purpose of helping a billion people find the right work. Through AI-powered talent experiences, employers use Phenom to hire and onboard employees faster, develop them to their full potential, and retain them longer. The Phenom Intelligent Talent Experience platform seamlessly connects candidates, employees, recruiters, talent marketers, talent leaders, hiring managers, HR and HRIT — empowering diverse and global enterprises with innovative products including Phenom X+ Generative AI, Career Site, Chatbot, CMS, Talent CRM, X+ Screening, Automated Interview Scheduling, Interview Intelligence, Talent Experience Engine, Campaigns, University Recruiting, Contingent Talent Hiring, Onboarding, Talent Marketplace, Workforce Intelligence, Career Pathing, Gigs, Mentoring, and Referrals.

Phenom has earned accolades including: Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies (5 consecutive years), Deloitte Technology's Fast 500 (4 consecutive years), 11 Brandon Hall ‘Excellence in Technology’ awards including Gold for ‘Best Advance in Generative AI for Business Impact,’ Business Intelligence Group’s Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards (3 consecutive years), The Cloud Awards 2025/2024, The A.I. Awards 2024, and a regional Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com (2020).

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com. Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

As used in this document, “Deloitte” means Deloitte Consulting LLP, a subsidiary of Deloitte LLP. Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte LLP and its subsidiaries.