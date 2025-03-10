Americana Partners Makes a Strategic Acquisition of Boulevard Family Wealth

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Houston-based Americana Partners, an independent wealth management firm with over $10 billion in assets under management, today announced the acquisition of Boulevard Family Wealth, one of California’s foremost independent wealth management firms serving the ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) community. This milestone marks the company’s first expansion outside of Texas and will generate a $12bn platform RIA.

“We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Boulevard Family Wealth and our entrance into the California market,” said Jason Fertitta, CEO and Partner of Americana Partners. “This is an important milestone for our firm, and it further establishes our commitment to enhancing the level of service and resources available to the most successful entrepreneurs, executives and business owners. We chose to acquire Boulevard because of their unmatched expertise in complex wealth strategies, key talent and leadership team, and innovative approach to wealth and estate planning. Together, we strive to be the premier firm offering successful strategies for families with significant wealth.”

The Boulevard team, operating under the Americana name, will continue serving as the chief advisor and strategic architect for clients' financial lives, ensuring long-term success across multiple generations. With a boutique-style, highly personalized approach, the team specializes in structuring sophisticated investment strategies, institutional lending solutions, tax-advantaged wealth planning, and bespoke insurance strategies designed exclusively for billionaires and UHNW families. In addition to having the most sophisticated tools available for wealth preservation and legacy creation, clients will gain access to Americana’s expanded investment opportunities, broader institutional resources, and a national network of advisors.

“Our alignment with Americana Partners represents a pivotal moment for Boulevard and the UHNW families we serve. By joining forces, we are creating the ideal firm for Southern California’s wealthiest families—one that offers unparalleled expertise, bespoke financial solutions, and a level of holistic advice that sets a new industry standard,” said Matt Celenza, Founder of Boulevard Family Wealth. “Our team has spent decades guiding billionaire families through the complexities of wealth preservation, tax optimization, and legacy planning, through our proprietary mix of investment advice and family office services and we’re excited to further expand our reach and capabilities.”

Backed by Lovell Minnick Partners, Americana’s expansive reach combined with Boulevard’s deep-rooted relationships and specialized approach in managing clients with $100M+ in investable assets will set a new standard for holistic, independent wealth management in California. “We have tremendous conviction in our investment in Americana partners,” said Trevor Rich, Partner at Lovell Minnick Partners. “We are working together on several purposeful acquisitions, and believe this to be the first of many future endeavors.”

As both Americana and Boulevard are members of the Dynasty network, Shirl Penney, president and CEO of Dynasty Financial Partners, is especially pleased to see these two entities come together. “We are beyond excited to witness the synergy and unparalleled level of opportunity that the combined efforts of these valued partners will bring to families in the UHNW community. We look forward to what lies ahead in this partnership.”

Piper Sandler acted as the exclusive investment banker to Americana Partners for this transaction.

Founded in 2019, Americana Partners operates offices in Houston, Austin, Dallas, and the Permian Basin, and recently launched a division to serve Latin American clients. The acquisition will bring top-tier professionals together, including Jason Fertitta, CEO and Partner of Americana, Ron Thacker, President of Americana, as well as Boulevard’s Chief Compliance Officer & Chief Operating Officer, Shannon McLaughlin, Director of Strategic Development, Miles Stackpool, and Senior Portfolio Analyst, Cole Moniz.

About Americana Partners

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Houston, Americana Partners is an independent wealth advisory firm working with a select group of families and individuals to help them simplify the management of their wealth. The firm offers wealth advisory and family office services, including alternative and traditional investment solutions. Americana serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients across the U.S. and recently added a division to serve Latin American clients. The company celebrated its five-year anniversary in April 2024 and has grown rapidly since launching in 2019 with $2.6 billion in assets under management. Free from most of the constraints of corporate ownership, Americana is empowered to leverage support from Dynasty Financial Partners and other industry experts. To learn more, visit www.americanapartners.com. Follow along on LinkedIn.