Apella Wealth Expands East Coast Presence with Addition of Marrella Private Wealth, Adding $518 Million in AUM

WEST HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apella Wealth (“Apella”), a financial advisory and wealth management firm serving individuals, families, and businesses, announced today that Marrella Private Wealth, a registered investment adviser (“RIA”), has joined the firm. This partnership expands Apella’s presence to Wyomissing, PA, and strengthens its capabilities in financial planning and investment management in the region.

Marrella Private Wealth is a boutique wealth management RIA led by Managing Directors and Wealth Advisors Samuel Marrella, Sr. and Paul Marrella. As advocates, coaches, and fiduciaries, the Marrella team guides clients in making informed financial decisions at every stage of life.

“We’re excited to welcome Marrella Private Wealth as a partner,” said Apella CEO Patrick Sweeny. “Their focus on individualized planning and advice aligns with our commitment to tailored financial solutions. We look forward to a successful collaboration.”

“We’re thrilled about the growth this partnership brings, with expanded reach and enhanced services,” said Jim Scanlan, President of Apella. “Marrella shares our dedication to outstanding client service, and we’re confident this collaboration will unlock new opportunities and help us better serve our clients’ evolving needs.”

“We’re excited to join the Apella family, offering our clients enhanced resources and expertise,” said Paul and Sam Marrella, Managing Directors of Marrella Private Wealth. “This partnership strengthens the services we provide, giving clients access to advanced tools, specialized professionals, and improved efficiencies—all designed to help them navigate today’s financial landscape for long-term success.”

This marks Apella’s twenty-first transaction, and tenth since partnering with Wealth Partners Capital Group (“WPCG”), a financial services holding company that invested in Apella in September 2021.

The transaction closed on March 7, 2025. Marrella Private Wealth was represented by Derek Bruton of Gladstone Associates in the transaction. As of closing, Apella has $5.31 billion in assets under management.

About Apella Wealth

Apella Wealth (“Apella”), founded in 2014 is a national RIA built around a select community of like-minded advisors who believe in Evidence-Based investing and detailed financial planning. Headquartered in West Hartford, CT, Apella offers a wide range of financial advisory services across multiple locations, spanning both coasts and serving thousands of individual and institutional investors. The firm’s financial advisors are dedicated to building lifelong client relationships and providing “Advice for Life”. For more information about Apella, please visit www.apellawealth.com.

About Wealth Partners Capital Group

Wealth Partners Capital Group ("WPCG") is a financial services holding company, which invests in and partners with select leading wealth management firms. WPCG assists its partner firms by identifying and integrating like-minded wealth advisers who seek access to expanded business capabilities, strategic growth and/or customized transition solutions. For more information, please visit www.wealthpcg.com.

Apella Wealth is an investment advisory firm registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm only transacts business in states where it is properly registered or excluded or exempted from registration requirements. Registration of an investment adviser does not imply any specific level of skill or training and does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the SEC. The information here is provided for general information purposes only and should not be considered a recommendation or personalized investment advice.