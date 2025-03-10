Vanco Announces Seamless Integration With Planning Center’s Church Management Platform

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vanco, an industry leader in payment and donation solutions for faith-based organizations, is excited to debut a new integration with Planning Center, a comprehensive church management platform.

This collaboration marks an important step in enhancing the data management capabilities of churches using Vanco and Planning Center, allowing them to save time by efficiently synchronizing giving records and focus more on their mission-driven work.

“Integrating with Planning Center aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify church operations and support their ability to tell impactful stories that inspire generosity,” Vanco Head of Product Steve Joos said. “This efficient connection means churches spend less time on administrative work and more time engaging with their members and serving their communities.”

The integration between Vanco and Planning Center provides seamless transfer and synchronization of donation data, ensuring accurate and efficient record-keeping across both platforms. Churches can now enjoy a more streamlined process that reduces administrative tasks and allows for greater engagement with their congregations.

Key benefits of the integration include:

Automatic syncing: Giving records are transferred from Vanco to Planning Center for enhanced data accuracy.

Daily reconciliation: Settled transactions are organized into daily batches, making reconciliation within Planning Center easy and efficient.

Fund mapping: Designated Vanco funds are connected directly to corresponding Planning Center funds for accurate tracking.

Real-time donor mapping: Ensures accurate, up-to-date donor information is shared between platforms.

Additionally, this new integration emphasizes Vanco’s commitment to leveraging technology to empower faith organizations with tools that enhance both operational efficiency and member engagement.

For more information on how Vanco’s integration with Planning Center can transform your church’s giving experience, visit Vanco Payments.