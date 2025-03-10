Andersen Global Adds Member Firm in New Zealand

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global continues to solidify its Asia Pacific platform as Bellingham Wallace, a collaborating firm since 2022, becomes a member firm and launches the Andersen brand in New Zealand.

Andersen in New Zealand is a tax and advisory firm based in Auckland that works closely with small to medium-sized enterprises (SME). The team specializes in corporate finance, and business and tax advisory services, with expertise in IFRS, bank advisory, ESG and sustainability, financial modelling, governance, family office and estate planning, transactions, due diligence, and capital raising.

“After almost three years collaborating with Andersen Global, it was an absolute no-brainer to join as a member firm and bring this iconic brand back to the forefront of professional services in New Zealand,” said Partner Matt Bellingham. “The depth of support, knowledge, global reach and values are second to none and can only benefit our clients.”

“Matt and his team are recognized as industry leaders with a strong reputation for delivering high-quality services and competing directly with the Big Four,” said Andersen Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen Mark L. Vorsatz. “The team brings decades of experience working within New Zealand’s unique business environment, particularly in driving SME success, and their addition as a member firm strengthens our ability to meet the growing multidisciplinary needs of our clients in the Asia Pacific market.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 19,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.