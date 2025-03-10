Balfour Beatty Selected for LAWA’s Multiple Award Task Order Contract

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of a joint venture between Balfour Beatty’s Civils West and California Buildings operations, the company has been selected as one of the prequalified Design-Build and Construction (DB&C) Services contractors for Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) Multiple Award Task Order Contracts (MATOC).

Balfour Beatty’s portion of the MATOC consists of approximately $1 million to over $250 million of works to complete construction projects, specifically infrastructure and facilities modernizations at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The company is one of the 13 first-time prime contractors, as part of a pool of 31, selected by LAWA to assist in these deliveries which will greatly streamline procurement processes and accelerate DB&C Services at the airport.

As LAWA’s largest MATOC, the $5 billion investment allows LAWA to readily draw from a pre-qualified pool of contractors without requiring repeated qualification solicitations or approvals, as well as executing the award process faster. For pre-qualified contractors, MATOC can provide a steady stream of work for the life of the contract, as firms will be able to respond to requests for a variety of scopes and services that best match their skills, knowledge and abilities.

"Being selected for LAWA's MATOC allows us to continue our valued partnership with LAWA as well as support our strategic efforts in diversifying our aviation project portfolio," said Eric Stenman, Balfour Beatty US president and chief executive officer. "Our extensive expertise in delivering aviation infrastructure and facilities, combined with our deep familiarity with LAX projects through our ongoing work on the LAX Automated People Mover, gives us invaluable insights into how LAWA expects their projects to be delivered with passenger experience as the priority. We're excited to leverage our integrated team of experts from both our Civils and Buildings businesses — a winning combination that brings together specialized expertise and operational excellence to support LAWA's vision for the future of LAX."

The DB&C Services MATOC will support LAWA's Capital Improvement Program and other key initiatives, with 20 projects included in the contract planned to begin in 2025. The MATOC will be valid for five years, with options for LAWA to exercise two one-year renewal options at its discretion.

About Balfour Beatty US

Balfour Beatty is an industry-leading provider of general contracting, at-risk construction management and design-build services for public and private sector clients across the United States. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company performs heavy civil, rail and a broad variety of vertical construction in select local geographies. The company is held by Balfour Beatty plc (LSE: BBY), who is a global leader in international infrastructure with interests in Hong Kong, UK and US. Balfour Beatty US is ranked among the top domestic building contractors in the United States by Engineering News-Record. To learn more, visit www.balfourbeattyus.com.