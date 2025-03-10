Quarterwave and RFMW Announce Strategic Design Services and Distribution Partnership to Expand Access to Advanced Antenna Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quarterwave UG, a leading innovator in advanced antenna solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with RFMW, a premier distributor of RF and microwave components. This collaboration will enhance the visibility of Quarterwave’s cutting-edge antenna design solutions across multiple industries, including Smart Farming, Industrial IoT, and telecommunications.

With over 40 years of combined RF expertise, more than 50 patents, and over 100 custom antenna designs developed by its founders throughout their careers, Quarterwave has harnessed this experience to establish itself as a pioneer in next-generation connectivity. The partnership with RFMW ensures that customers worldwide gain seamless access to Quarterwave’s high-performance antenna design capability, supported by RFMW’s industry-leading distribution network and technical expertise.

“Our collaboration with RFMW marks a significant milestone in Quarterwave’s mission to deliver innovative and customized antenna solutions to global markets,” said Nikola Dobric and Bülent Solan, Founders of Quarterwave. “With RFMW’s exceptional reach and technical support, we can better serve customers seeking superior antenna performance in demanding applications.”

Joel Levine, President of RFMW, added, “RFMW is committed to providing the best RF and microwave solutions to our customers. Quarterwave’s state-of-the-art antenna design services complement our existing product lineup, allowing us to offer more comprehensive solutions for industries that demand high reliability and performance.”

Through this partnership, Quarterwave’s antenna design services will be available via RFMW’s sales network, ensuring a seamless process that provides expert design assistance, applications support, and a finished product that meets all system requirements.

About Quarterwave

Quarterwave specializes in the design and development of advanced antenna solutions for diverse applications, including Smart Farming, Industrial IoT, and emerging wireless technologies. With a team of seasoned RF engineers, the company is dedicated to innovation, customization, and enhancing connectivity for the technologies of tomorrow.

About RFMW

RFMW is a specialty electronics distribution company focused exclusively on serving customers that require RF, microwave, and power components and semiconductors, as well as component engineering support. RFMW deploys a highly experienced, technically skilled team to assist customers with component selection and fulfillment. RFMW was acquired by TTI, Inc. in 2018, and is part of the Exponential Technology Group (XTG), a collection of electronic component distributors and design engineering firms that collaborate to enable the development of modern technologies. The TTI Family of Specialists (TTI FOS) is the name of TTI, Inc. and its subsidiaries, which include Mouser Electronics, Sager Electronics, and Exponential Technology Group.

To learn more about RFMW, visit the Website at www.rfmw.com, or call us at 1.877.FOR.RFMW (367-7369), or via e-mail at info@rfmw.com.