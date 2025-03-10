Pure Lithium Announces Funding Award from the United States Department of Energy’s Vehicle Technology Office in Partnership with Argonne National Laboratory

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pure Lithium Corporation, a disruptive Boston-based vertically integrated lithium metal battery technology company, is pleased to announce the acceptance of funding from the Vehicle Technology Office to scale production of lithium metal anodes from recycled lithium metal, in partnership with Argonne National Laboratory.

Lithium metal waste is produced by certain industrial processes in the United States. Recovering and using this lithium in Pure Lithium’s batteries would create a closed loop, fully domestic supply source. Pure Lithium will work in partnership with Argonne National Laboratory to recover lithium metal from one such waste stream and to demonstrate and scale Pure Lithium’s patent-pending technology to use recycled metal to produce pure lithium metal anodes for our lithium metal vanadium oxide batteries.

Emilie Bodoin, Pure Lithium Founder and CEO, comments: “While our core technology is combining metal extraction from lithium-bearing brines with anode production, our team is highly skilled in metallurgical processing. The opportunity to extract value from a waste stream utilizing technology that complements our large portfolio of patents was one we could not pass up.

"I am delighted to work with Argonne National Laboratory, leveraging their incredible team and facilities to demonstrate and scale this technology. External partners are the key to accelerating our time to market as we continue to execute on our business plan, securing all commercially viable intellectual property surrounding lithium metal anode and battery production, ensuring a secure low-cost domestic supply chain.”

About Pure Lithium

Pure Lithium is a disruptive Boston-based lithium metal battery technology company led by inventor and lithium expert, CEO Emilie Bodoin, and world-renowned battery and metallurgical expert, MIT Emeritus Professor Donald R. Sadoway, as full-time CSO. The Company's novel Brine to Battery™ technology combines metal extraction and anode production, unlocking unconventional sources of lithium. The resulting pure lithium metal anode is the core component of our lithium metal vanadium oxide battery, a step-change improvement over today’s lithium-ion technology in cell performance, cost and safety. Additionally, the battery is free of graphite, cobalt, nickel and manganese. For more information, visit www.purelithium.io or email news@purelithium.io.

About Argonne National Laboratory

Argonne National Laboratory seeks solutions to pressing national problems in science and technology by conducting leading-edge basic and applied research in virtually every scientific discipline. Argonne is managed by UChicago Argonne, LLC for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit https://energy.gov/science.