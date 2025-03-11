Ethisphere Names U. S. Steel One of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® for the Fourth Consecutive Year

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) announced today that it has been named “ one of the 2025 World’s Most Ethical Companies®” by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. Earning this prestigious recognition for a fourth consecutive year attests to the excellence of U. S. Steel’s ethics and compliance program as well as its commitment to continuous improvement, even as the bar for distinction keeps being raised.

Integral to U. S. Steel’s ethical culture are its S.T.E.E.L. Principles, an extension of what is widely believed to be the first-ever corporate code of ethics developed more than a century ago by company co-founder Judge Elbert Gary.

“ Our S.T.E.E.L. Principles are foundational to the unequivocal ethics we display in our daily business activities and across our organization at every level,” said President and Chief Executive Officer of U. S. Steel, David B. Burritt. “ That Ethisphere has once again recognized U. S. Steel as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® reinforces our reputation as a corporation dedicated to promoting a strong ethical culture that builds value for everyone.”

Today, as throughout its storied history, U. S. Steel is guided by the integrity, fairness, and accountability prescribed by those principles, and is dedicated to incorporating them in every facet of its business with employees, business partners, investors, and communities.

“ As U.S. Steel's Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer, it is my profound honor to acknowledge our recognition as one of Ethisphere’s 2025 World’s Most Ethical Companies®. This accolade is a testament to how our values and S.T.E.E.L. Principles guide our employees’ actions across all our facilities and from one generation to the next,” said Duane Holloway, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer of U. S. Steel.

Victoria McKenney, Deputy General Counsel & Deputy Chief Compliance Officer, adds, “ Earning our fourth consecutive designation as a World’s Most Ethical Companies Honoree® demonstrates our commitment to continuously improving our leading ethics and compliance program as the bar for excellence keeps being raised, and validates the positive impact we are creating for our stakeholders year after year.”

Since 2022, U. S. Steel has been recognized four times, and in 2025, is the only honoree in the Metals, Minerals & Mining industry.

“ Congratulations to U. S. Steel for achieving recognition as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies®. Behind this honor is a true dedication and a commitment to advancing business integrity. This approach is good for business – employees and other stakeholders value companies that prioritize the kinds of practices we measure with our process,” said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere’s Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair.

Ethics & Performance: The Ethics Premium

The listed 2025 World’s Most Ethical Companies® Honorees outperformed a comparable index of global companies by 7.8 percentage points from January 2020 to January 2025.

Methodology & Scoring

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, which requires companies to provide 240+ different proof points on practices that support robust ethics and compliance; governance; a culture of ethics; environmental and social impact; and initiatives that support a strong value chain. That data undergoes further qualitative analysis by our panel of experts who spend thousands of hours vetting and evaluating each year's group of applicants. This process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify best-in-class ethics and compliance practices from organizations across industries and from around the world.

Honorees

To view the full list of this year’s honorees, please visit the World’s Most Ethical Companies website, at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About U. S. Steel

Founded in 1901, U. S. Steel delivers profitable and sustainable steel solutions. Propelled by its talented employees and an unwavering focus on safety, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries with high value-added steel products. Steel production begins with our competitively advantaged iron ore production capabilities which fuel our integrated steelmaking facilities and investments in electric arc furnaces. To help our customers create the best products with the fewest emissions, we are committed to reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. U. S. Steel is at the forefront of creating steels that are stronger, lighter, and better for the environment. This includes our proprietary XG3® advanced high-strength steel, verdeX® steel produced with 70-80% lower CO2 emissions with a recycled content of up to 90%, and ultra-thin lightweight InduX™ steel for electric vehicles, generators, and transformers. U. S. Steel maintains operations across the United States and in Central Europe and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com and follow U. S. Steel on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and X.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that strengthen corporate brands, build trust in the marketplace, and deliver business success. Companies turn ethics, compliance, and culture into a business advantage by leveraging Ethisphere’s data-driven program and culture assessments featuring the latest guidance and the practices of hundreds of global organizations across the 8 pillars of an ethical culture, and 240+ ethics, compliance, social, and governance data points delivered through a proprietary software platform. Ethisphere also honors superior integrity programs through World’s Most Ethical Companies® recognition, brings together a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and advances ethical business practices through the Global Ethics Summit, Ethisphere Magazine and the Ethicast podcast. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.