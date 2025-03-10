ADDING MULTIMEDIA Preservative Freedom Coalition Survey Reveals Urgent Need for Enhanced Patient-Physician Communication in Glaucoma

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Preservative Freedom Coalition, a group of stakeholders across eye health that focuses on raising awareness of unmet needs in ocular surface disease, today announced the results of a new nationwide survey delving into the experience of glaucoma patients. Results of the Preservative Freedom Glaucoma Patient Experience survey underscore the critical need for improved dialogue between glaucoma patients and their eye care providers, specifically around preservatives and their eye health. This World Glaucoma Week, the Preservative Freedom Coalition are encouraging both eye care professionals and patients to engage in greater discussion around preservatives to support the many who could benefit from preservative-free options.

The survey of 558 people diagnosed with glaucoma or ocular hypertension revealed:

Glaucoma patients express significant concern about their treatments and the future of their eye health

Only 1 in 5 respondents stated that they are satisfied with their current treatment

Approximately one-third (33%) of respondents reported stopping, skipping or requesting a change to medication due to undesirable impacts or negative effects

Patients expressed concerns about the toxicity of preservatives (60%) and disease progression (39%), indicating there may be an openness to discussing new treatment options

Conversation around preservative-free options is critical

Almost two-thirds (61%) of patients reported they were unaware of preservative-free alternatives for treatment

Despite this, 62% reported they experience symptoms like gritty eyes and discomfort which can be often associated with the use of preservatives

Patients trust their eye doctors and rely on them for information on treatments

While most patients (82%) expressed significant trust in their physicians, nearly half (49%) of those not using preservative-free options reported a lack of recommendations from their doctors

Continuous dialogue throughout the treatment journey is vital to support patients during critical points in their diagnosis - patients reported an increase in treatment considerations 1-3 years and 10-20 years into their disease journey

" The most surprising revelation from the Preservative Freedom Glaucoma Patient Experience Survey was that the majority of patients with glaucoma were not aware of their preservative-free options, despite their availability on the market,” said Elena Sturman, President and CEO of The Glaucoma Foundation and founding member of the Preservative Freedom Coalition. “ This is crucial because it reinforces the importance of having these conversations with patients and empowering them to take control of their ocular health, potentially mitigating side effects."

" Our survey highlights the vital role of communication in eye care. With over 60% unaware of preservative-free options and many reporting symptoms from preservative use, it’s imperative that we, as eye care professionals, take the lead in educating our patients about these treatment options,” said ophthalmologist Monique Barbour, MD MHA, Ophthalmologist, Medical Director and CEO of Clear Vue Eye Care and Surgery Center, and founding member of the Preservative Freedom Coalition. “ Encouraging open conversations ensures comprehensive patient care and ensures we are addressing the needs of that patient specifically."

Today, many prescription and over-the-counter eye drop formulations to treat glaucoma or ocular hypertension continue to include preservatives, despite evidence that these are detrimental to the overall health of the eye. The use of preserved eye drops, particularly in glaucoma patients, is linked to various inflammatory reactions on the eye surface. Prolonged use or high doses of preserved eye drops can lead to chronic damage that adversely impacts quality of life, can complicate eye surgery and may drive patients to skip doses of treatment, leaving them at risk of progression.1-6

“ As medical professionals, we are the caretakers of eye health, and we have the responsibility to preserve and protect our patients’ vision,” said optometrist Jacob Lang, OD, Medical Director for Dry Eye Services at Associated Eye Care, President of the Intrepid Eye Society and founding member of the Preservative Freedom Coalition. “ Innovative care means thinking beyond short-term solutions and considering the individual needs of the patient. By integrating preservative-free treatments, we advance patient care, help reduce preservative-related side effects, and support long-lasting eye health."

The Preservative Freedom Coalition conducted the Glaucoma Patient Experience survey to gather insights from adults 18 years or older living with primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The aim of the survey was to understand their experience, treatment histories and awareness of preservative-free treatment options.

A total of 558 responses were received from individuals diagnosed with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, across the five regions of the United States (West 19%, Northeast 25%, Southeast 25%, Midwest 18%, Southwest 13%). More than half of respondents had been living with their condition for 7 years or more, with the majority (>75%) indicating early/mild or moderate stages as described by their physician.

The data was collected via an online survey between November 21, 2024, and January 5, 2025, with respondents recruited from an online survey panel via a primary research recruitment agency (Cashew Research) and through The Glaucoma Foundation mailing list. The survey consisted of 23 questions and took approximately 10-15 minutes to complete. Questions were presented as single selection, multiple choice, Likert scale and open field responses.

For more information about the movement and the importance of preservative-free to protect the ocular surface visit www.preservativefreedom.com. If you believe in preservative-free future, please Say EYE to our pledge!

About the Preservative Freedom Coalition

The Preservative Freedom campaign is led by a Coalition of leaders in eye health and care in the United States. The founding members of the coalition include Dry Eye University, The Glaucoma Foundation, Intrepid Eye Society, the National Medical Association of Ophthalmology Section, Real World Ophthalmology, and Thea Pharma Inc. Together, the group focuses on raising awareness of unmet needs in ocular surface disease and the potential benefit that preservative-free approaches can provide for patients.

Our mission is to bring the importance of preservative-free treatments into focus and encourage patient-centered discussion that inspires a change in habits that prioritizes future eye health.

For more information and to join the movement, visit www.preservativefreedom.com.

About Théa

Théa is an independent pharmaceutical company specialized in the research, development, and commercialization of eye-care products. Based in Clermont-Ferrand, France, it has thirty-five affiliates & offices in Europe, North and South America, North Africa, and the Middle East. Today, its network includes more than 2,000 employees, and its products are available in 75 countries around the world. In 2023, Théa had global revenues of approximately $965 million. The independent and family-owned and run group, founded from a R&D start-up by Henri Chibret, has been chaired since 2008 by Jean-Frédéric Chibret, his nephew.

To learn more about Théa Group, visit https://www.laboratoires-thea.com/en/Group.

About Thea Pharma Inc.

Established in Lexington, Massachusetts in 2019, Thea Pharma Inc., is the United States fully owned subsidiary of Théa. Its product offering is comprised of a portfolio of leading eye-care products that are regulated or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), including AcellFX™, Akten®, AzaSite®, Betimol®, Cosopt®, Cosopt® PF, IYUZEH™, Zioptan®, and iVIZIA® dry-eye drops and eyelid hygiene products. By focusing our passion and expertise within the U.S. market, Thea’s goal is to deliver uncompromising care that allows all stakeholders to envision the future of ophthalmic treatment with eyes wide open.

To learn more about Thea Pharma Inc., visit https://theapharmainc.com.

