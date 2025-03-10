Cascade Launches New & Improved Platinum Plus to Tackle Today’s Toughest Meal Cleanups

With New & Improved Cascade Platinum Plus, dishwashing is as simple as scrape, load, and you’re done—no pre-rinsing or rewashing required. It cleans the toughest messes hassle-free. (Graphic: Cascade)

Kenan Thompson and Cascade have teamed up to show how simple doing the dishes and cleaning up can be now thanks to New & Improved Cascade Platinum Plus. (Photo: Cascade)

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cascade®, America’s #1 recommended dishwasher detergent brand*, is launching New & Improved Cascade Platinum Plus to address consumers’ top concerns of stuck-on food, tough grease and spotty dishes. The new product features an upgraded formula designed to remove up to 100% of food and deliver a virtually spot-free shine and dry. In a new campaign to support the launch, the brand has enlisted comedian Kenan Thompson to help put the product to the test and encourage consumers to embrace cooking at home without fear of the tedious cleanup.

More than one-third of Americans are now cooking at home four to six times per week, with more than 25% inspired by meal ideas sourced from their social media feeds.** A recent study by Procter & Gamble looked at today's most popular recipes and found a significant rise in the use of complex ingredients like proteins. Meat ranked at the top of the list, while cheese and eggs ranked in the top five most used ingredients. Cascade designed its new ActionPacs using a proprietary enzyme designed to work specifically on these traditionally tough-to-clean food combinations (like cheesy, baked on eggs and pan-seared meats) and included the grease-fighting power of Dawn.

“One of our top priorities is making sure that our products and innovations evolve with the consumers’ needs. Through research, we discovered that people are becoming more adventurous in the kitchen. They’re cooking with more complex ingredients, and we needed to ensure that our formula was leveling up the same way that consumers are with their cooking. New & Improved Cascade Platinum Plus can tackle even the toughest messes being made in the kitchen today, delivering a superior clean,” says Angelica Matthews, Brand Vice President, North America Dish Care, Procter & Gamble.

Cascade Partners with Comedian Kenan Thompson

To encourage consumers to fearlessly take their at-home cooking (and cleaning) up a notch, Cascade has teamed up with comedian Kenan Thompson, a longtime Cascade user, to deliver a humorous and relatable take on the dreaded aftermath of cleaning a swarm of dirty dishes and pans in a new social media video, showing how simple the process can be now thanks to New & Improved Cascade Platinum Plus.

“I love cooking at home, but the dread of the cleanup can hold me back from making the meals I want.” says Thompson. “With the New & Improved Cascade Platinum Plus I can throw in my dirtiest, greasiest dish in the dishwasher, and it comes out clean every time. As a long-time Cascade-user, I can confidently say this is their best yet. I’m a cooking machine now that I’m totally confident the dishwasher will get the job done.”

With New & Improved Cascade Platinum Plus, dishwashing is as simple as scrape, load, and you’re done—no pre-rinsing or rewashing required. The brand is so confident in the new formula that it’s offering a money back guarantee so consumers can try the product risk-free.

New & Improved Cascade Platinum Plus is available for purchase at grocery and mass retailers nationwide, in a variety of sizes starting at $4.94 MSRP (pricing at the sole discretion of the retailer).

About Cascade

In 1953, Cascade® entered the automatic dishwashing market with claims of “spotless dishes” to the four percent of households with dishwashers. The fast-moving world of household innovations was just in its beginning stages, and Cascade stayed at the forefront for the next 50 years by developing a range of automatic dishwashing products perfect for a variety of families, needs, and lifestyles. Today, with decades of experience and dishwashers in more than 60-percent of households, Cascade continues to grow, striving for immaculate dishes every time with its brilliant automatic dishwashing powders, gels, pacs, and additives.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.