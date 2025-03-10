Platform Science and Cummins Partner to Introduce Vehicle Health Intelligence, the Newest Category in the Growing Virtual Vehicle Marketplace

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today at TMC25, Platform Science, the leading edge application platform for transportation, and Cummins Inc. announced a partnership to introduce Vehicle Health Intelligence, the newest native Virtual Vehicle integration. Cummins Inc., a global power solutions leader, will transition their Connected Solutions® portal which enables fleets to seamlessly access a range of features and capabilities to the Virtual Vehicle platform.

Cummins and Platform Science have developed a new, streamlined experience for registering for Connected Solutions. Users simply complete online registration with Virtual Vehicle, the data that is generated off of them, and the solutions that connect them, and then receive access to insights.

“We share Cummins’ commitment to optimizing engine health and performance and the launch of Vehicle Health Intelligence is an exciting milestone in empowering drivers and fleets to achieve this,” said Jake Fields, Co-Founder and CTO, Platform Science. “Cummins' adoption of the Virtual Vehicle is strong validation of our platform as the most robust application ecosystem. We look forward to working with Cummins to enhance fleet performance by offering world-class remote diagnostics, engine data insights, and firmware over-the-air updates.”

"Cummins is transforming engine performance with cutting-edge digital solutions. Our customers need prioritized, actionable insights for all their vehicles in one place, and the Virtual Vehicle portal is a key step toward that vision,” said Brad Sutton, Executive Director – Powertrain Engineering, Cummins Inc.

Virtual Vehicle is the premier application platform that enables an intuitive application ecosystem including solutions made by telematics providers, third-party developers, Vehicle OEMs, Tier 1 component OEMs, and fleets themselves. Applications are available through the Virtual Vehicle portal which serves as a central hub where fleets can access real-time vehicle insights and optimize operations with integrated third-party solutions. The Virtual Vehicle portal enables fleets to efficiently deploy, configure, and update software across their vehicles—helping them maximize uptime and adapt to evolving business needs.

About Platform Science

Platform Science is transforming transportation technology by empowering enterprise fleets with a unified, user-friendly technology platform. Platform Science makes it easy to develop, deploy, and manage mobile devices and applications on commercial vehicles, giving fleets an edge in efficiency, flexibility, visibility, and productivity. The customizable platform delivers an unlimited canvas to fleets and developers seeking to innovate and create new solutions as customers' needs, businesses, and industries evolve. In Feb., 2025, Platform Science acquired Trimble's global transportation telematics business units to accelerate the future of transportation technology through the global expansion of Virtual Vehicle. Platform Science was named by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies and is currently ranked #2 in the FreightTech 25 Awards by industry news leader FreightWaves. For more information, please visit www.platformscience.com.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power solutions leader, is comprised of five business segments – Engine, Components, Distribution, Power Systems, and Accelera by Cummins – supported by our global manufacturing and extensive service and support network, skilled workforce and vast technological expertise. Cummins is committed to its Destination Zero strategy, which is grounded in the company’s commitment to sustainability and helping its customers successfully navigate the energy transition with its broad portfolio of products. The products range from advanced diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, valvetrain technologies, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, axles, drivelines, brakes, suspension systems, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen production technologies and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 70,000 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment, and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned $3.9 billion on sales of $34.1 billion in 2024. See how Cummins is leading the world toward a future of smarter, cleaner power at www.cummins.com.