The Texas Tactical Police Officers Association (TTPOA) Partners with R3 Program to Address Moral Injury and Enhance Its Resilience Training Platform

Texas Tactical Police Officer Association (TTPOA) Region 7 Director & Podcast Host Officer B. Hernandez, along with Officer S. Smith reach the top of the mountain summit at the American Warrior Association’s R3 Training Program in Colorado. (Photo: Business Wire)

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Texas Tactical Police Officers Association (TTPOA) launched an historic partnership with the groundbreaking initiative, R3 - Respond, Restore, Resolve Program, marking a major milestone in wellness and moral injury support for its members. Moral injury is the damage done to one’s conscience or moral compass when a person perpetrates, witnesses, or fails to prevent acts that transgress one’s own moral beliefs, values, or ethical codes of conduct.

“The mental health programming that R3 is bringing to officers, first responders and veterans is life-changing. When you experience the level of trauma these folks witness every day, we must do better to provide training and tools to effectively manage it. For us, that solution is R3,” said TTPOA President Dan Colasanto.

TTPOA membership includes current/sworn, reserve and honorably retired LE (local, state, county and Federal), current military, current corrections officers (local, county, state and Federal) as well as Fire Fighters in their support role as Tactical Medics. Our membership also includes hundreds of veterans. The TTPOA membership base is approximately 5,529 individuals working within 2,304 organizations. This includes current members, (team and individual), expired memberships (team and individual), trainers and vendors.

“What an honor to walk alongside TTPOA and its members to provide our R3 training,” said American Warrior Association Managing Director Anna Heil. “TTPOA is the gold standard in their field, and to have them commit to proactive conversation and training around mental health for first responders is extraordinary.”

R3 was created by the American Warrior Association (AWA) after they saw an increased level of moral injury across the board in first responder organizations.

R3 focuses on a holistic approach to wellness by integrating mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual support to strengthen first responders’ well-being. It offers training, access to non-clinical preventative care resources, and culturally competent counseling, all with a goal to eliminate potential stigma and increase the efficiency and effectiveness of departmental support.

R3 offers benefits that extend across all fronts. The program is designed to meet first responders where they are—whether that means helping them navigate accumulated stress, moral injury, or personal struggles like marriage challenges and work-life balance. For departments and agencies, the program promotes a healthier workforce, leading to reduced absenteeism and improved overall performance and morale. Together, these efforts will directly benefit the community by enhancing officers’ mental strength to de-escalate situations; ultimately strengthening relationships between first responders and the communities they serve.

About R3

R3: Respond, Restore, Resolve, is a comprehensive wellness and resiliency program designed to proactively address and heal moral injury. The groundbreaking program provides paid training time for approved non-clinical resources for preventative care. By changing the conversation around mental health, R3 aims to eliminate existing stigmas regarding mental health, and enhance first responders’ capacity to serve communities and individuals more effectively.

Rooted in Fort Worth, R3 is designed for scalability with the AWA at the helm to ultimately guide its expansion across the nation. The first of its kind, this program serves as a model for addressing first responder wellness, ensuring communities everywhere can benefit from its innovative approach.

TTPOA Annual Conference – April 23-27, 2025

TTPOA is hosting its Annual Conference in Round Rock, TX April 23-27, 2025 as it continues to strive to foster an exchange of ideas and information within the field of tactics and operations in Police work. Participants can earn up to 21 hours of TCOLE credit for attending all sessions and classes. Attendee online registration closes April 21 at midnight with in-person registration available April 23. For more information and registration: https://ttpoa.org/conferences/2025-ttpoa-conference.

About TTPOA

The TTPOA is a 501 (c) (3), training organization, staffed by volunteers. Our Mission Statement reflects our desire to Train and Network: