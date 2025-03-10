i3 Verticals Partners with West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--i3 Verticals, Inc. ("i3 Verticals" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:IIIV) announced today that one of its JusticeTech® solutions is now live in West Virginia. The West Virginia Public Access Search System (WVPASS) enables citizens in all 55 counties to search and download publicly available circuit court case information dating back to 1999 from the convenience of their computer or mobile device. This allows citizens to avoid visiting a courthouse in person to search for available civil and criminal records from circuit court proceedings.

“We are committed to delivering innovative software solutions to enhance efficiency and accessibility for governments and their citizens,” said Dave Graves, EVP of JusticeTech® for i3 Verticals. “We are thrilled to partner with the Supreme Court of Appeals in West Virginia to provide this valuable and essential service to the state. This is yet another example of i3 Verticals assisting a Public Sector customer with its efforts to digitize records and provide enhanced transparency to the public.”

About i3 Verticals

The Company seamlessly delivers integrated software and services to customers in strategic vertical markets. Building on its sophisticated and diverse platform of software and services solutions, the Company creates and acquires software products to serve the specific needs of public and private organizations in its Public Sector and Healthcare verticals.