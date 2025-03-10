Lessen Announces Integration with RealPage to Simplify Multifamily Property Operations

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lessen, the premier, tech-enabled, end-to-end solution for outsourced real estate property services, has announced the integration between its platform and RealPage, a leading property management software company. This integration enables Lessen to deliver streamlined on-demand services and provides seamless connectivity with the Lessen360™ platform, allowing multifamily property managers to operate with greater efficiency and agility.

Lessen360™, a cloud-based platform designed to simplify maintenance operations through optimization and centralization, now communicates directly with RealPage, ensuring streamlined transfer of data regarding properties, service requests, and make-readies between both platforms. The integration eliminates the need for duplicative data entry and allows maintenance teams to operate using a single source of truth for operations across their entire portfolio.

“Our integration with RealPage strengthens the connection between property management and service fulfillment,” said Jay McKee, CEO of Lessen. “By leveraging our on-demand nationwide service network, property managers can efficiently scale their operations, supplement in-house maintenance teams, and ensure fast, reliable service across all of their properties.”

This integration also enables customers to access Lessen’s nationwide network of over 30,000 vetted service providers in almost 100 MSAs, offering owners and managers a more streamlined approach to property maintenance, repairs, renovations, and make-readies. Property managers using RealPage can now directly connect with Lessen’s trusted professionals, eliminating operational bottlenecks and simplifying service execution.

“Efficient data exchange is critical for driving operational excellence,” said Sean Miller, Chief Revenue Officer at Lessen. “With Lessen360™ we have seen clients reduce workorder backlog by 50%, driving significant savings in overtime while also improving resident retention. By fully integrating into RealPage, property managers can further reduce administrative workload, enhance productivity, and free up their teams to focus on delivering the best resident experience.”

For more details about Lessen’s integration with RealPage or to explore Lessen360™, visit www.lessen.com/lessen360 or contact David Conte (david.conte@lessen.com).

About Lessen

Lessen is the tech-enabled, end-to-end property service provider that is transforming how commercial and residential real estate services are delivered and managed at scale. Lessen’s technology platform provides data-driven insights that unlock key growth opportunities for the entire real estate ecosystem—including investors, owners, managers, and service providers. The company leverages a network of over 30,000 vetted, qualified vendors (Lessen Affiliates) serving clients with over 1 million properties and completing more than 3.5 million work orders annually across an expanding range of services. Lessen, LLC is a venture-backed, privately held company with offices in Scottsdale and Chicago. To learn more about Lessen360, visit www.lessen.com/lessen360, or visit Lessen.com.

About RealPage

RealPage is a leading provider of property management solutions that help streamline operations, enhance resident engagement, and drive revenue optimization. With a comprehensive suite of technology solutions, RealPage empowers property managers, owners, and operators to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and make data-driven decisions. For more information about RealPage, visit www.realpage.com.