WasteFuel and ITC Commence Front-End Engineering Design on World-Leading Green Methanol Facility in Ankara, Türkiye

Yavuz Kantur, head of ITC Türkiye (left) and David Trench, CEO of WasteFuel (right), sign the Heads of Terms agreement toward a strategic joint venture on a green methanol facility in Ankara, Türkiye (Turkey). (Photo: Business Wire)

ANKARA, Türkiye & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WasteFuel, a U.S.-based next-generation bioenergy company, and ITC, a leading Turkish integrated waste management company, announced today a partnership to commence the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) on a green methanol biorefinery located in Ankara, Türkiye—the first green methanol facility in Anatolia and one of the largest of its kind in the world.

The biorefinery, which would adjoin ITC’s existing integrated waste management facility, would utilize biogas derived from anaerobic digestion and landfill gas collection. Once operational, its green methanol will be intended for use as low-carbon fuel for the maritime shipping market.

ITC’s Ankara site is one of the largest integrated waste treatment facilities in Türkiye, receiving over 1.8 million metric tons of municipal waste annually.

“ Since our founding, ITC has been passionate about identifying innovative applications for municipal waste treatment that have a positive impact on the communities we serve,” said Yavuz Kantur, General Manager of ITC. “ This project is a demonstration of this mindset. We are proud to join the Ankara municipality and WasteFuel in celebrating this milestone.”

“ WasteFuel is proud to partner with ITC, strengthening our global portfolio of green fuel projects,” David Trench, Chief Executive Officer of WasteFuel, remarked. “Green methanol will be crucial for near-term decarbonization of the shipping industry, and this project will help meet this growing global demand.”

Johan Fritz, WasteFuel’s Global Project Director stated, “ The strong fundamentals of this project—ITC’s operational excellence in Ankara, a cost-effective build utilizing proven technology and proprietary processes, and ongoing support from Turkish government representatives—position this next stage for success.”

The maritime industry is undergoing a generational shift toward more sustainable operations, with over 300 methanol-capable container ships due for delivery by 2030. The use of green methanol as a marine fuel can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90%, enabling sea freight companies to expand their low-carbon shipping solutions and comply with regulations intended to reduce the industry’s emissions.

A final investment decision is expected in early 2026. If approved, the project would position Türkiye as a hub for sustainable marine fuel supply at the intersection of Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

About WasteFuel: WasteFuel is a next generation biofuels company revolutionizing mobility by transforming everyday waste into low-carbon fuels. WasteFuel is a global project developer specializing in novel and modular combinations of proven technologies to produce green fuels at industry-leading metrics.