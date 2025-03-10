Canela Media Selects Brightcove to Power Streaming Service and Foster Growth of Multicultural Audiences

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brightcove, the world’s most trusted intelligent video engagement company, announced today that Canela Media, a leading technology and innovation-driven multicultural media company, is expanding its partnership with Brightcove to power its streaming service. Through Brightcove’s Emmy Award-winning video technology, Canela Media will fuel growth by enhancing its streaming capabilities, scaling services and deepening audience engagement.

Reaching more than 60 million uniques, Canela Media delivers authentic content to U.S. Hispanic audiences. The company houses more than 35,000 hours of content and has already established itself as a media leader delivering culturally relevant content to multicultural audiences through its AVOD platform Canela.TV. They’ve selected Brightcove to expand their reach even further.

"Brightcove is a leader in the space so expanding our relationship was a natural choice. Brightcove’s modular, API-driven architecture allows for scalable integrations across their suite of products that can quickly be brought to market as Canela Media expands our vast content offerings,” said Peter Gonzalez, Chief Technology Officer at Canela Media.

Gonzalez added, “We are already taking advantage of Brightcove’s server-side ad insertion (SSAI), video transcoding, and content distribution capabilities to expand our reach and engagement with viewers. Speed to market is essential and Brightcove’s scalable and proven capabilities, backed by expert professional services, are helping Canela add new features to our Direct-to-Consumer applications, fostering innovation that delights our viewers."

Brightcove’s Media Studio and supporting insights and analytics tools are engineered to empower media customers to engage their audiences through scalable, reliable and intelligent solutions that build meaningful subscriber loyalty and significant content monetization and business growth.

About Canela Media

Canela Media is a leading technology-driven media company that offers a comprehensive ecosystem to connect with multicultural audiences. Its free streaming platform, Canela.TV, provides U.S. Latinos with culturally relevant content on-demand (VOD) and its Live Channels, including a unique mix of programming through Originals, Canela Music, Canela Kids, Canela Deportes, Canela News, and an extensive library of Novelas and classic Mexican films.

Canela Media's proprietary data solution, Canela Audience Solutions, adopts an OTT-first approach to identify U.S. Hispanic audiences on English- and Spanish-language OTT platforms, delivering unmatched scale for advertisers to reach U.S. Hispanics. In addition, Canela Media's extensive reach across premium OTT partners and Spanish-language sites, coupled with its proprietary data, allows for significant reach and scale through meaningful and culturally relevant connections with the new mainstream Hispanic audience.

For more information, visit: http://www.CanelaMedia.com

About Brightcove Inc.

Brightcove creates the world’s most reliable, scalable, and secure streaming technology solutions to build a greater connection between companies and their audiences, no matter where they are or on which devices they consume content. In more than 60 countries, Brightcove’s intelligent video platform enables businesses to sell to customers more effectively, media leaders to stream and monetize content more reliably, and every organization to communicate with team members more powerfully. With two Technology and Engineering Emmy® Awards for innovation, uptime that consistently leads the industry, and unmatched scalability, we continuously push the boundaries of what video can do. Follow Brightcove on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and YouTube. Visit Brightcove.com.