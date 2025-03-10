El Rio Grande Latin Market to Improve Pricing and Promotions Strategy with RELEX

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--El Rio Grande Latin Market, a leading grocery chain specializing in Latin American products with locations across Texas, has selected RELEX Solutions, a provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions, to advance their pricing and promotions optimization strategy. By moving away from manual processes to an AI-powered solution, El Rio Grande aims to offer more competitive prices, increase promotional effectiveness, and improve the overall shopping experience for their customers.

El Rio Grande Latin Market, known for their wide range of authentic Latin American groceries, is modernizing their pricing and promotions strategy with an AI-driven solution. By moving beyond manual processes, the retailer aims to improve decision-making, drive efficiency, and unlock rapid ROI, supporting their ambitious growth agenda in an increasingly competitive market. As mid-size grocers look to enhance pricing and promotions with AI-driven solutions, scalable and cost-effective technology has become a critical enabler of growth and profitability.

In today’s fast-moving grocery climate, pricing decisions can no longer rely on gut feel. Inflationary pressures, shifting consumer behavior, and supply chain disruptions make it critical for grocers to have a data-driven approach to pricing and promotions. RELEX Pricing and Promotions Optimization leverages AI to help retailers respond quickly to market changes, fine-tune pricing strategies, and execute high-impact promotions. By using advanced forecasting, scenario simulations, and real-time insights, El Rio Grande will be able to maximize profitability, drive traffic, and increase the success rate of their promotions.

“As a grocer serving a diverse and dynamic customer base, we need to ensure our pricing and promotions are both competitive and data-driven,” said Guillermo Washington, COO of El Rio Grande Latin Market. “RELEX gives us the ability to replace manual guesswork with AI-driven insights, helping us plan smarter promotions, optimize pricing, and provide better value to our customers. This investment will play a key role in strengthening our business for the future.”

“Grocery retailers today face constant cost pressures and rapidly changing consumer expectations. With our AI-driven pricing and promotions capabilities, El Rio Grande will be able to make faster, smarter decisions that drive both profitability and customer loyalty,” said Andreas Willgert, General Manager, Pricing and Promotions, RELEX. “We’re excited to support them on this journey especially in today’s quickly changing market conditions.”

