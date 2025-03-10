Splitit Partners with Highnote to Enable Installment Payments for Digital Wallet Credit Cards and Merchant Endpoints

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Highnote, a leader in modern card issuance, is proud to announce its partnership with Splitit, a unique white-label installment payment solution that allows shoppers to use an existing credit card at checkout. Enabled by Highnote’s technology, Splitit’s unique installment payment option will now be available through a digital wallet at the point of sale for the first time.

With this new partnership, Highnote’s tokenized virtual cards are leveraged to pay merchants and create real-time functionality so that Splitit can offer the consumer a new way to choose payments over time. From the consumer perspective, they can now use their digital wallet to access Splitit’s card-linked, embedded, installment payment options which include a low-friction pay-later approval process that leverages a consumer's existing available credit – eliminating the need for a credit check.

“ After an extensive review of the available solutions, it is clear that Highnote’s platform offers the flexibility, scalability, and security we need to enhance our payment offerings,” said Nandan Sheth, CEO of Splitit. “ This partnership allows us to offer shoppers a seamless and efficient way to make payments over time, directly within their digital wallets or at merchant checkout, further simplifying the shopper journey.”

Highnote’s industry-leading platform capabilities are the technical backbone for Splitit’s new offering. In addition to highly optimized tokenization and virtual card capabilities, Splitit will leverage on-demand funding and collaborative authorization to go to market with a unique and compelling offer.

“ We’re thrilled to collaborate with Splitit to introduce an optimal, card-linked installment solution for digital wallets,” said John MacIlwaine, CEO of Highnote. “ This partnership reflects our mission to help pioneering market leaders like Splitit by providing flexible, modern payment solutions that enhance the consumer experience and drive the future of payments.”

About Highnote

Highnote is an embedded finance company setting the new standard in modern card platform management. Its integrated technology enables companies of all sizes to embed virtual and physical card payments, ledger, and wallet functionalities into their products, creating compelling value for users. Highnote has raised more than $100 million from leading investors and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit www.highnote.com.

About Splitit

Splitit is a revolutionary global payment solution provider that lets shoppers use the credit they've earned by breaking up purchases into monthly installments using their existing credit card. Splitit enables merchants to improve conversion rates and increase average order value by giving customers an easy and fast way to pay for purchases over time. Splitit serves many of Internet Retailer's top 500 merchants and is accepted by more than 1,500 eCommerce merchants in over 30 countries and shoppers in over 100 countries. For more information, visit www.splitit.com.