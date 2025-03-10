Ikonisys SA Wins Public Tender with F. Miulli Regional General Hospital for Pathological Anatomy

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Hospitex, the Italian leader in the production of Cytology medical devices and fully owned subsidiary of ALIKO SCIENTIFIC (Ikonisys SA) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALIKO), a company specializing in the early and accurate detection of cancers through a unique, fully automated solution for medical analysis laboratories, has secured a prestigious public tender from the Ecclesiastical Entity F. Miulli Regional General Hospital. This contract marks a significant milestone in the adoption of Hospitex’s cutting-edge cytology technology within the hospital’s pathological anatomy department.

F. Miulli Regional General Hospital, located in Bari, Italy, is recognized as a national leader for the medical and surgical treatments of highly complex tumors, further underscoring the importance of integrating advanced cytology technology into its pathology department.

The center follows the directives of the Puglia Region and hosts the Oncology Orientation Center, which coordinates the oncology network. The center model favors collaboration and synergy between professionals and the collegial, promoting knowledge sharing of procedure protocols for an increasingly effective, appropriate and sustainable therapeutic option. The Department of Pathological Anatomy at F. Miulli Regional General Hospital carries out a wide range of diagnostic tests, including histology, cytology, extemporaneous, immunohistochemical and molecular diagnostic tests, positioning as a center of excellence in cytology at the national level.

The awarded contract covers the complete supply of the Hospitex Cytofast LBC (Liquid-Based Cytology) system and its patented BLOCKfast Cell Block technology for a five-year period. The system will be used not only for cervical cytology but also for challenging organ samples, such as thyroid, lung, bronchoalveolar lavages, and breast tissue - cases where difficult sample collection makes it critical to ensure an adequate specimen for pathology slide preparation.

With a base tender value of €116k, the long-term impact of this contract is expected to extend beyond the initial investment, as reagent consumption over time is projected to generate significant recurring revenue. The installation of Hospitex’s technology at F. Miulli Regional General Hospital further strengthens the Company's market position and widespread recognition of its cytology solutions.

Looking ahead, Hospitex is actively working on advancing digital pathology and integrating its solutions with Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) technology for second-level diagnostics. These initiatives aim to further enhance diagnostic accuracy and streamline workflows in pathology laboratories worldwide.

About ALIKO SCIENTIFIC (Ikonisys SA)

Headquartered in Paris, ALIKO SCIENTIFIC is the parent company of an international ecosystem of businesses dedicated to advancing oncology diagnostics. Listed on Euronext Growth Paris under the ticker ALIKO, the company coordinates industrial, financial and research activities through its subsidiaries: Ikonisys Inc. (USA) and Hospitex International (Italy). ALIKO SCIENTIFIC's mission is to innovate cancer diagnosis by uniting cutting-edge technologies, resources, and strategic investments to create a global center of excellence in oncology.

For more information, visit: www.alikoscientific.com

About IKONISYS

Ikonisys is a global leader in automated diagnostics, specializing in fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) and circulating tumor cell (CTC) detection. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and a fully automated microscopy platform, Ikonisys provides unmatched precision, scalability, and efficiency in cancer diagnostics and treatment monitoring. Recognized as pioneer in automation for rare cell detection, Ikonisys is at the forefront of personalized medicine, empowering clinicians to deliver targeted therapies and improve patient outcomes.

For more information, visit: www.ikonisys.com

About HOSPITEX

Hospitex, based in Florence, Italy, is a global leader in cytology innovation. The company conducts in-house research, development, and production, thus ensuring the highest standards of quality. Hospitex offers the world's most advanced Liquid-Based Cytology (LBC) technology, capable of processing any cytological sample with unmatched precision. Hospitex is uniquely positioned as the only company fully prepared for seamless digital integration, paving the way for a transformative future in cytology diagnostics.

For more information, visit: www.hospitex.com

