Clover & Sony Pictures Television Announce First-of-its-Kind Partnership to Champion Small Businesses with the Inaugural Clover x Shark Tank Summit

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clover, the world's smartest all-in-one point-of-sale solution, and Sony Pictures Television (SPT), which co-produces the critically acclaimed, multi-Emmy Award-winning “Shark Tank,” today revealed a first-of-its-kind partnership and series of groundbreaking initiatives to combat the astounding 50% small business failure rate (source: U.S. Chamber of Commerce). Live from the stage at SXSW, the partners unveiled the Clover x Shark Tank Summit, a small business conference featuring a first-of-its-kind partnership, the Access Pass grant program for small businesses, and a first-look of a powerful new docuseries starring Clover’s Chief Empowerment Officer Tabitha Brown.

This game-changing partnership will tackle small business failure rates. The U.S. is home to 33.2 million small businesses, accounting for almost 46% of all U.S. employees and generating $5.9 trillion in annual revenue (source: U.S. Chamber of Commerce – Small Business Data Center). Small Businesses fuel the economy, spark innovation, and shape culture – yet half of them won't make it past five years. The reasons are fixable. Lack of business planning, financial challenges, employee management, market shifts, and inadequate marketing are to blame. The magnitude of the fallout from Small Business failure – economically, culturally, and socially - is enormous, and ensuring their success is one of the most significant challenges of our time.

On stage at SXSW today, small business advocate, "Shark Tank” investor and co-founder of Cost Plus Drugs, Mark Cuban, joins Clover Chief Empowerment Officer, Tabitha Brown, and Fiserv Chief Brand, Marketing, and Communications Officer, Shannon Watkins, along with Justin Fenchel, co-founder and CEO of Austin-based BeatBox Beverages and “Shark Tank” entrepreneur, to spotlight the challenges confronting small businesses and announcing on the mainstage, the Clover x Shark Tank Summit, to help turn the small business failure rate around.

"The goal of the Clover x Shark Tank Summit is to showcase how the world supports small businesses and how we can continue to champion them," said Cuban.

The Clover x Shark Tank Summit debuts in Las Vegas from September 28-30, 2025. This multi-day event is designed to give entrepreneurs the inspiration, access, and support they need to shift the odds in their favor. One of the biggest highlights – exclusively curated “Shark Tank” activities involving some of the renowned tycoons of business--the “Sharks” and “guest Sharks,” as participants can pitch on-site, receive expert feedback, and connect with top leaders in finance, tech, culture, and entertainment.

On the road to the inaugural Clover x Shark Tank Summit, will be the introduction of Access Pass, a unique opportunity for small business owners to enter and win a chance to participate in the upcoming event, was also unveiled today. The entry period opens March 10 and runs through August 11. Entrepreneurs eager to take their business to the next level should visit Clover.com for more details.

In a powerful first appearance as Clover's Chief Empowerment Officer, Tabitha Brown takes the SXSW stage to reveal an inspiring new docuseries that will shine a light on the untold stories of small businesses nationwide. “Supporting small businesses is my calling,” said Brown, “I’m beyond thrilled to announce this incredible partnership, and I can’t wait to make a meaningful impact together.”

"When we empower small businesses, we uplift communities and have the power to change the world. That belief is at the heart of who we are and what we do as a company," said Shannon Watkins, Chief Brand, Marketing, and Communications Officer at Fiserv. "By bringing together partners like Shark Tank and Tabitha Brown with Clover, we are driving change at the intersection of commerce, culture, and community and redefining how the world supports small businesses for generations to come."

“We’re thrilled to team up with Clover to bring ‘Shark Tank’ fans and entrepreneurs together for our first Summit," said Eli Holzman, President, Nonfiction, Sony Pictures Television. "‘Shark Tank’ is the leading brand in the small business and entrepreneurship space and we couldn’t be more excited to provide a new forum for founders, investors and fans to engage directly."

To learn more about Clover and how the brand is providing solutions for small businesses including the Clover x Shark Tank Summit, visit Clover.com and follow @clovercommerce on Instagram, X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

New episodes of “Shark Tank” air Fridays at 8/7c on ABC and stream next day on Hulu. For additional details about Shark Tank, visit @SharkTankABC on Instagram, X and @SharkTank on Facebook.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a Fortune 500 company, aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of Fortune® World’s Most Admired Companies™. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

About Shark Tank

The recipient of five Emmy® Awards for Outstanding Structured Reality Program, ABC’s “Shark Tank,” currently airing its 16th season, features the Sharks – tough, self-made, multimillionaire and billionaire tycoons – as they invest in America’s best businesses and products. The Sharks give people from all walks of life the chance to chase the American Dream and potentially secure life-changing business deals.

The Sharks are billionaire Mark Cuban, co-founder of Cost Plus Drug Company; real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran; prolific CPG investor and self-made inventor of retail products Lori Greiner; cyber-security technology innovator Robert Herjavec; fashion and branding expert Daymond John; venture capitalist Kevin O’Leary; and the newest Shark, philanthropist and founder of KIND Snacks and the Builders Movement, Daniel Lubetzky.

Mark Burnett, Clay Newbill, Yun Lingner, Max Swedlow, Brandon Wallace, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Barry Poznick, and Phil Gurin are the executive producers of “Shark Tank,” which is based on the Japanese “Dragons’ Den” format, created by Nippon Television Network Corporation. The series is produced by MGM Television, a division of Amazon MGM Studios, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

About Sony Pictures Television

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) is one of the television industry’s leading content providers, producing, distributing and carrying programming worldwide in every genre and for every platform. In addition to managing one of the industry’s largest libraries of award-winning feature films, television shows and formats, SPT is home to a thriving global content business, operating a robust portfolio of wholly-owned and joint-venture production companies across the U.S., Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific, as well as linear and digital channels around the world. SPT is a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company, a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation.

FI-G