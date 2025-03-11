UL Solutions and Aramco Plan to Collaborate on Joint Projects to Help Enhance Safety in Saudi Arabia

From left: Jomy Joseph, regional director of the Middle East and Africa at UL Solutions, and Abdullah M. Ghamdi, vice president of Fire Protection at Aramco. UL Solutions announced its collaboration with Aramco to explore opportunities to enhance safety through Aramco’s In-Kingdom Total Value Add (IKTVA) goals, which support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 economic transformation plan. (Photo: Business Wire)

NORTHBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UL Solutions (NYSE: ULS), a global leader in applied safety science, today announced its collaboration with Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, to explore opportunities to enhance safety through Aramco’s In-Kingdom Total Value Add (IKTVA) goals, which support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 economic transformation plan.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) between UL Solutions and Aramco, signed during the International Fire Operations Conference in Riyadh, includes potential collaboration to help advance fire and life safety and field engineering evaluations to meet Aramco’s requirements and support public safety in Saudi Arabia, as well as testing and personnel training on UL Standards and workplace safety.

“ With our mission of working for a safer world, we are ready to support the goals of Aramco and Saudi Arabia for a safer and more sustainable future,” said Jomy Joseph, regional director of the Middle East and Africa at UL Solutions. “ This MoU fosters a better understanding of stakeholder requirements and how we can help enable innovation for a safer and more successful future in Saudi Arabia with our longstanding expertise in fire and life safety science.”

Aramco’s IKTVA program aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and aims to create domestic value and support the long-term economic growth of Saudi Arabia. The MoU includes exploration of opportunities to leverage UL Solutions’ expertise to support Aramco’s IKTVA program goals, including developing the local energy sector, creating new jobs, improving supply chain efficiency and promoting Saudi Arabia as an export hub.

As Saudi Arabia looks to improve nationwide fire safety and industrial security regulations, local and regional demand for fire prevention and safety implementation systems is anticipated to continue its upward trajectory.

“ Our potential collaboration with UL Solutions through this MoU marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to advancing fire safety standards and enhancing emergency response capabilities,” said Abdullah M. Ghamdi, vice president of Fire Protection at Aramco. “ Together, we look forward to combining our strengths toward achieving Vision 2030 by creating safer environments, enhancing our respective capabilities and promoting a culture of continuous improvement in fire safety practices.”

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions (NYSE: ULS) transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 110 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers’ product innovation and business growth. The UL Mark serves as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers’ products and reflects an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.