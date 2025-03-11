Biedronka moves into 28,700 sqm facility at CTPark Voderady as it enters Slovakian market

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

CTP, Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and manager of industrial and logistics properties by gross lettable area (GLA), announces retailer Biedronka has moved into a new 28,700 sqm logistics facility at CTPark Voderady in Western Slovakia, marking its entry into the Slovakian market.

With more than 3,700 stores, Biedronka is the largest grocery retail chain in Poland and the brand is now expanding in Slovakia. Biedronka has moved into the new facility, which will serve as a modern distribution centre.

CTP has built the facility to match Biedronka‘s specific requirements. Just as it does at all its Parks, CTP will manage the new property and CTPark Voderady on an ongoing basis, providing on the ground management services for Biedronka that will allow the retailer to focus on growing its business.

Biedronka recently opened its first store in Slovakia in Miloslavov in the Bratislava region. It is introducing a new concept tailored to the Slovakian market with approximately 3,200 products. Biedronka’s expansion in Slovakia will initially be based around the catchment area of its new distribution centre at CTPark Voderady.

Biedronka's management chose CTP because of the company’s decades of experience in building and managing logistics facilities for clients in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. It was also attracted by CTP’s management team and CTPark Voderady’s strategic location.

CTPark Voderady is located in western Slovakia on the D1 highway with Bratislava, the country’s capital city just 50 km away. The park is also within easy reach of neighbouring markets in Austria, the Czech Republic, Poland, and Hungary.

Ivan Šimo, Managing Director of CTP Slovakia, said: "I am proud of our team who in delivering this modern facility have enabled this major retailer to enter the Slovakian market for the first time. Biedronka had very specific requirements to incorporate multiple best practices and systems it has developed for its business in Poland where it operates 17 distribution centres. We worked closely with Biedronka to ensure everything they needed was provided to enable the performance and future growth of their business."

Biedronka’s distribution centre at CTPark Voderady is equipped with the latest technology supporting everything from materials handling systems to refrigerated storage. 66 people will initially work at the energy efficient facility but this is expected to grow to around 500 employees in the coming years, with Biedronka being a key employer in this part of Western Slovakia.

Biedronka is part of the Portuguese group Jerónimo Martins, which operates retail and other business activities in Poland, Portugal, and Colombia.

