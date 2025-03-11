Algolia Boosts Conversions by 78% for Easy24 eB2B Platform

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Algolia, the world's only end-to-end AI Search and Discovery platform, today announced Easy24, an independent eB2B platform created by global wine and spirits leader, Pernod Ricard, has selected Algolia to redefine their B2B ordering experience.

Operating across five countries, Easy24 enables bars, restaurants, and hotels to streamline their purchasing process. With Algolia’s cutting-edge AI search technology, Easy24 is delivering faster, more accurate results—improving overall user experience and boosting conversions by an impressive 30 to 40 percent. In Spain, conversion rates surged to as much as 78 percent after activating Algolia.

Matias Polero, Chief Technology Officer at Easy24 noted: “Before integrating Algolia, we debated building an in-house solution or partnering with an established expert. Algolia’s proven technology delivered faster, better, and more personalized search results—critical for our continued expansion.”

By integrating Algolia’s AI-powered solutions, Easy24 has significantly reduced latency—cutting average search response times by seven milliseconds, on average—dramatically improving the ordering experience. Generative AI now extracts product information in real-time, accelerating bulk order completion from 20 minutes to just 20 seconds.

In addition to Algolia’s AI-powered search, Easy24 leverages Algolia Recommendation, Analytics, Dynamic Re-ranking, and Advanced Personalization to optimize the search experience for its diverse eB2B users, including outlet owners, wholesalers, brand partners, and Easy24 team members. The Easy24 platform also benefits from new monetization opportunities, such as dynamic rankings and targeted promotions.

Michelle Adams, President of Field Operations, Algolia said: "Easy24 is a custom-built solution designed for scale, and we’re proud to power their AI search and discovery experience. As they expand into new markets, Algolia equips them with powerful insights that make every connection meaningful.”

