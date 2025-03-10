Ingo Payments Partners with Securely to Deliver Real-Time Merchant Settlements with Advanced Ledgering and Payment Capabilities

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ingo Payments, a proven leader in account funding, transfer, and payout solutions—known as "money mobility"—is proud to announce its partnership with Securely, a cloud-based payment platform. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies as Securely™ partners to bring Ingo’s full-service embedded banking platform to the market, combining proven payment infrastructure with an innovative approach to real-time merchant settlement through advanced ledgering and diverse payment options.

Securely’s merchants include some of the largest players in e-commerce and transportation, including leading brands in retail, distribution, manufacturing, and rideshare nationwide. Through this partnership, Securely offers a patent-pending Digital Cash™ solution that is a low-cost, bank-to-bank card payment alternative with real-time settlement options, powered by Ingo. These capabilities enhance speed and transparency, supporting Securely’s ability to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

Within months of acquiring Deposit Inc.’s banking software platform, Ingo successfully initiated the migration of Securely’s merchants from their previous sponsor bank and embedded banking provider. The migration, completed in just 60 days, highlights Ingo’s expertise and commitment as a dedicated and collaborative partner, minimizing operational disruptions while maximizing the platform’s benefits for Securely’s merchants.

“We are excited to partner with Securely on our embedded banking platform,” said Drew Edwards, CEO of Ingo Payments. “This milestone demonstrates the power and versatility of our platform leveraging our bank-grade cloud ledger and payments capabilities. By enabling real-time settlements and supporting diverse payment options, we are empowering Securely to deliver unmatched value and efficiency to their merchants.”

“We are committed to innovation and are excited to partner with Ingo Payments to enhance our offering. Ingo’s infrastructure will help us expand upon our Muli-Tag™ pricing technology, further enabling cost control, infrastructure consolidation, and on-demand finance. We are well positioned to disrupt legacy payments by equipping our customers with a vertically integrated and highly differentiated payer experience,” said Alan Ward, CEO of Securely.

About Ingo Payments

Ingo Payments empowers banks, fintechs, and enterprises to deliver modern financial experiences through its full-service embedded banking platform. Ingo's bank-grade modern money stack, built with embedded compliance and risk management, enables seamless account funding, transfers, mobile deposits, payouts, digital wallets, account and card issuing, PFM, and rewards solutions across a wide range of industries and use cases. With a vertically integrated platform, Ingo helps clients minimize third-party risk, reduce operational complexity, and lower costs—all while accelerating go-to-market timelines. Learn more at ingopayments.com.

About Securely

Securely’s embedded finance platform helps middle market and large enterprises control costs, simplify operations, and stay compliant. Our patent-pending Multi-Tag™ pricing provides unparalleled cost control by leveraging unlimited smart pricing structures. The Securely platform simplifies compliance and reduces fraud risks while enabling zero-cost processing, finance on-demand, rapid account funding, and infrastructure consolidation all through a single point integration. Securely’s mobile interface works without a password, and there is no need to download another app. This drives revenue and retention for merchants, delivers best-in-class payer experience to their customers, and ultimately increases margins. Explore Securely’s offering at www.securely.io.