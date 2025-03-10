Wild Basin Energy Receives Commitment from Pearl Energy Investments To Bring Total to $100 million of Equity

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wild Basin Energy (“Wild Basin”) is pleased to announce it has secured an equity commitment from Pearl Energy Investments (“Pearl”) for an initial $60 million to continue acquiring minerals and royalties in the Haynesville of Louisiana and East Texas. Wild Basin has also received a strategic minority commitment that will bring the total to $75 million of new equity commitments alongside existing capital from management and existing investors.

Wild Basin utilizes a technically focused approach to intentionally assemble and manage a premier portfolio of natural gas-focused minerals and royalties well positioned to benefit from structural growth in US LNG and the emerging domestic expansion of power generation driven by AI and data centers. Wild Basin’s skillset and past experience position the company to successfully deliver top tier risk-adjusted returns.

Blake Williams, CEO, commented, “ Our team has been hard at work building a premier asset of just over 4,000 net royalty acres in the core of the Haynesville. I’m excited for the opportunity to partner with Pearl as we look to grow our business further. Our track record of success with large mineral assets, combined with Pearl’s financial strength and strategic expertise, creates a dynamic platform. We believe Pearl is the perfect partner given their proven track record of building outstanding businesses and we are proud to partner with its team.”

Kevin Manuel Pohler, Partner of Pearl, added, “ We are excited to partner with Wild Basin and support the next phase of the company’s growth. Management’s execution to date, exceptional track record of creating value in both public and private markets and compelling strategy create an attractive opportunity to build a high quality mineral and royalty business.”

About Wild Basin:

Wild Basin is a mineral and royalty acquisition company headquartered in Austin, Texas, with a strategic focus on acquiring minerals and royalties primarily in the Haynesville Basin in East Texas and Louisiana. The Wild Basin management team is comprised of key former employees of Brigham Minerals (NYSE: MNRL) and is led by Blake Williams (CEO), Jacob Sexton (CFO), Brad Burris (EVP of Land and Business Development), Debbie Brandes (VP of Reservoir Engineering) and Will Warren (VP of Geology). Wild Basin aims to assemble a best-in-class, core mineral and royalty portfolio in natural gas basins to capitalize on the long-term growth in global and domestic gas demand. For additional information, please visit https://wildbasinenergy.com

About Pearl:

Pearl Energy Investments is a Dallas, Texas-based investment firm with approximately $3.0 billion of cumulative capital commitments. Pearl focuses on partnering with proven management teams to invest in the North American energy sector. The firm typically targets opportunities requiring $50 million to $150 million of equity capital. For additional information, please visit https://www.pearl-energy.com.