Capcom Announces Partnership with the Esports World Cup!

OSAKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capcom Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:9697) (Capcom) today announced a three-year partnership with the Esports World Cup Foundation’s Esports World Cup (EWC) event held in Saudi Arabia as part of the company’s esports initiative.

As part of a national project in Saudi Arabia, the inaugural EWC last year brought together 1,500 top players and 200 clubs from 100 countries, significantly influencing the global esports tournament scene.

In the first year of the partnership with the EWC, to be held this summer in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, players of the three official Capcom global tournaments: the Capcom Pro Tour, its championship tournament the Capcom Cup, and the Street Fighter League, which is held across three regions worldwide, will acquire the right to compete in the EWC. Additionally, winners of the EWC acquire the right to compete in Capcom Cup 12. Moving forward, Capcom will establish a cooperative framework with the EWC to enhance the presence of Street Fighter 6 in the global esports scene and aim for growth of its eSports business in the global market.

Additionally, Capcom Cup 11 and Street Fighter League: World Championship 2024, held at Ryogoku Kokugikan Arena from March 5-9, attracted 14,000 attendees and recorded over 10 million online viewers*, drawing attention as the first time the events were held in Japan and concluding with great success. Following this, Capcom decided to also hold next season’s Capcom Cup 12 at Ryogoku Kokugikan Arena. Capcom looks to continue working to vitalize the global esports market while also further promoting esports in Japan.

Capcom is committed to promoting industry development through building a structure aimed at expanding the esports ecosystem so that fans and competitors alike can enjoy the thrill of competition.

*Preliminary figures include official and authorized streams in Japanese, English, Chinese, Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese.

