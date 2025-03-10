BWT Alpine Formula One Team Announces Partnership with viagogo

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BWT Alpine Formula One Team announces a first-of-its-kind partnership with viagogo, the world’s leading ticket marketplace, making it easier than ever to buy tickets, no matter where they are in the world. With viagogo’s platform available in 195 countries and 33 languages, more fans will have access to the thrill of Formula One, enabling BWT Alpine Formula One Team to reach new audiences and grow its global fanbase.

This partnership extends beyond ticketing - BWT Alpine Formula One Team will leverage viagogo’s cutting-edge technology platform and data insights to engage new audiences and unlock marketing opportunities.

viagogo’s brand will be visible across BWT Alpine Formula One Team’s garage environment, hospitality areas and digital platforms throughout the 2025 season and beyond.

The agreement underscores viagogo’s leadership in global ticketing, enabling BWT Alpine Formula One Team to distribute ticket inventory directly on the platform. This makes it easier for fans to access tickets and ensures a secure, fan-friendly ticket-buying experience. This distribution model called ‘direct issuance’ offers fans a wider selection of tickets and more choices for live events.

Oliver Oakes, Team Principal, BWT Alpine Formula One Team:

“The partnership with viagogo is an exciting step to bring BWT Alpine Formula One Team closer to fans worldwide. By making tickets more accessible through a safe and trusted platform, we’re ensuring more supporters can experience the thrill of race day firsthand. We’re committed to enhancing the fan experience and strengthening global presence - this collaboration is a testament to that.”

Matt Drew, International Business Development Lead, viagogo:

“We’re excited to partner with BWT Alpine Formula One Team to make attending Formula One races easier than ever for fans around the world. In 2024, fans from 160 countries bought tickets on viagogo to see F1 live, and through this partnership, we will connect even more fans to their favourite races. Our goal is to bring supporters closer to world-class events with a seamless experience, while helping our partner expand their global reach and grow revenues.

“This partnership also highlights viagogo’s leadership in evolving the ticketing industry, enabling BWT Alpine Formula One Team to directly distribute tickets in our platform - setting a new standard for fan accessibility and engagement in F1.”

Notes to Editors

About viagogo:

viagogo is the world’s leading marketplace to buy and sell tickets to any live event, anywhere. Through viagogo internationally and StubHub, our platform in North America, we service customers in 195 countries in 33 languages and 49 available currencies. With more than 100 million tickets available to events around the world annually -- from sports to music, comedy to dance, festivals to theatre -- viagogo offers the safest, most convenient way to buy or sell tickets to the most memorable live experiences.

About BWT Alpine Formula One Team:

BWT Alpine Formula One Team competes in the FIA Formula One World Championship with Grand Prix race winner Pierre Gasly and Formula 1 rookie Jack Doohan, under the leadership of Team Principal Oliver Oakes and Executive Advisor Flavio Briatore. The team, bought by the Benetton Family in 1986, was moved to Enstone, Oxfordshire, in 1992 where it is still based today. Renault bought the Italian-run team in 2000 and rebranded as Alpine F1. The team has a winning legacy, having won the Formula One World Championship seven times, including the Drivers’ World Championship (1994, 1995, 2005 and 2006) with Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso, and the Constructors’ World Championship (1995, 2005 and 2006). The team’s most recent triumph came at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix, the 50th victory overall. The team finished the 2024 season strongly with two podium finishes and ended the year sixth place overall in the Constructors’ Championship.