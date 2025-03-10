SIXT Partners with Ikon Pass as Preferred Rental Car Company for 2025-2026 Winter Season

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SIXT USA – a subsidiary of Sixt SE, a global leader in premium mobility services – today announced it has partnered with Ikon Pass as preferred rental car company for the 2025-2026 winter season. Through this collaboration, Ikon Pass holders can enjoy discounted rates on SIXT rentals in the U.S. and internationally, ensuring seamless premium transportation for mountain adventures worldwide.

With access to more than 60 iconic mountain destinations, Ikon Pass connects ski and snowboard enthusiasts to premier slopes around the globe. Now, with SIXT’s extensive network of rental locations in key winter gateway cities, Ikon Pass holders can travel in style and comfort to top U.S. ski destinations, including Steamboat, Deer Valley, Aspen Snowmass, Mammoth Mountain, Alta, Snowbird, Sun Valley, and Winter Park, to name a few.

Ikon Pass holders can make SIXT rental car reservations and redeem their discount by visiting ikonpass.com. SIXT’s premium fleet – ranging from spacious all-wheel-drive SUVs for gear-heavy trips to luxury coupes and sedans – ensures every journey is as smooth as the ride down the slopes. Whether heading to the mountains for fresh powder or exploring new destinations outside of ski season, this exclusive discount applies year-round at any SIXT location, catering to off-season mountain getaways, business travels, or everyday journeys.

Tom Kennedy, President, SIXT North America: "We are thrilled to partner with Ikon Pass to provide skiers and snowboarders with a premium mobility experience that complements their passion for adventure. United by a commitment to elevated travel, SIXT and Ikon Pass make it easier than ever for outdoor enthusiasts to reach their favorite destinations in comfort and style. With our growing presence in locations like Aspen, Boulder, Salt Lake City and Vail, Ikon Pass holders can enjoy premium vehicles and exceptional service year-round – whether chasing winter snow or summer sun."

Ryan Blanchard, Vice President of Brand Partnerships, Alterra Mountain Company: “We are excited to welcome SIXT to our incredible portfolio of partners. SIXT offers a great service that will benefit Ikon Pass holders by making travel to our mountain destinations easier year-round.”

The new partnership with Ikon Pass aligns with SIXT’s continued expansion to airport and off-airport locations in cities serving popular ski destinations including Downtown Boulder, Denver International Airport, Salt Lake City International Airport, Aspen-Pitkin County Airport, Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport, and Denver Union Station, among others. As SIXT continues to grow in the U.S. and Canada, more travelers will have access to premium mobility options for both leisure and business travel.

About SIXT

Sixt SE with its registered office in Pullach near Munich, is a leading international provider of high-quality mobility services. With its products SIXT rent, SIXT share, SIXT ride and SIXT+ the company offers a uniquely integrated premium mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing and car subscriptions. The products can be booked, among others, through the SIXT App, which also contains the services of its renowned mobility partners. SIXT has a presence in more than 100 countries around the globe. The company offers its customers experiences that inspire and exceed their expectations – through a lived culture of innovation, a consistent premium offering in terms of fleet and service, and an attractive price-performance ratio. According to preliminary calculations, the Group achieved consolidated earnings before taxes of EUR 335,2 million in 2024 and, for the first time, a significant increase in consolidated revenue to EUR 4.0 billion. Sixt SE has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1986 (ISIN ordinary share: DE0007231326, ISIN preference share: DE0007231334). For more information, please visit https://about.sixt.com/en/

About Ikon Pass

The Ikon Pass welcomes skiers and riders to a community of inspiring mountain destinations and the people who live and play among them across the Americas, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. Brought to you by Alterra Mountain Company, the Ikon Pass unlocks adventure at iconic and unique destinations including Aspen Snowmass, Steamboat, Winter Park, Copper Mountain Resort, Arapahoe Basin, and Eldora Mountain Resort in Colorado; Palisades Tahoe, Sierra-at-Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain and Big Bear Mountain Resort and Snow Valley in California; Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming; Big Sky Resort in Montana; Alyeska Resort in Alaska, Stratton, Sugarbush Resort, and Killington in Vermont; Snowshoe in West Virginia; The Highlands and Boyne Mountain in Michigan; Crystal Mountain and The Summit at Snoqualmie in Washington; Mt. Bachelor in Oregon; Sun Valley and Schweitzer in Idaho; Tremblant in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario, Canada; SkiBig3 in Alberta, Canada; Revelstoke Mountain Resort, RED Mountain, Cypress Mountain, Panorama Mountain Resort and Sun Peaks Resort in British Columbia, Canada; Sunday River and Sugarloaf in Maine; Loon Mountain in New Hampshire; Camelback Resort and Blue Mountain Resort in Pennsylvania, Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico; Deer Valley Resort, Solitude Mountain Resort, Brighton Resort, Alta Ski Area, Snowbird and Snowbasin in Utah; Chamonix Mont-Blanc Valley in France, Dolomiti Superski in Italy, Grandvalira Resorts Andorra in Andorra, Kitzbühel and Ischgl in Austria, Zermatt in Switzerland; Thredbo and Mt Buller in Australia; Coronet Peak, The Remarkables, Mt Hutt in New Zealand; Niseko United and Arai Snow Resort in Japan, and Valle Nevado in Chile. Special offers are available at CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures, the world’s largest heli-skiing and heli-accessed hiking operation. For more information, please visit www.ikonpass.com.

About Alterra Mountain Company

Alterra Mountain Company is a family of iconic year-round resorts, the world’s largest heli-skiing operation, and Ikon Pass - the premier ski and snowboard season pass offering access to more than 50 iconic mountain destinations around the world. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado and born out of a shared love of the mountains and adventure, the company has brought together some of the world’s most aspirational brands, including: Steamboat, Winter Park and Arapahoe Basin in Colorado; Palisades Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort and Snow Valley in California; Stratton Mountain and Sugarbush Resort in Vermont; Snowshoe Mountain in West Virginia; Tremblant in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario, Canada; Crystal Mountain in Washington; Schweitzer in Idaho; Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah; CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures and Mike Wiegele Helicopter Skiing in British Columbia. Also included in the portfolio is Alpine Aerotech, a worldwide helicopter support and maintenance service center in British Columbia, Canada, Aspenware, the ski industry leader in technology services and e-commerce, and Ski Butlers, the global leader in ski and snowboard rental delivery. For more information, please visit www.alterramtnco.com.