BigBear.ai Awarded Contract to Modernize Critical Department of Defense Force Management Platform

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leading provider of AI-powered decision intelligence solutions for defense and national security, today announced that the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded the company a 3.5-year, $13.2M sole source contract to support the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s (CJCS) Directorate for Force Management (J-35). BigBear.ai will deliver and maintain the DoD Joint Staff J-35’s ORION Decision Support Platform (DSP) which provides automated force management capabilities and data analytics to the DoD’s Joint Planning and Execution Community (JPEC).

“We are honored to support the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Office,” said Kevin McAleenan, CEO of BigBear.ai. “Winning this contract demonstrates BigBear.ai’s ability to deliver modern, AI-powered solutions that enable data-driven decision-making at the highest levels of defense leadership. ORION DSP plays a pivotal role in optimizing force structure, and we look forward to bringing our expertise in AI, data analytics, and software development to ensure mission success.”

The Directorate for Force Management oversees the structure, policies, and resources for the United States Armed Forces to maintain optimal force readiness and integrate its global operations. As the DoD continues to navigate evolving threats and operational demands, BigBear.ai’s modernization efforts will enhance ORION DSP’s scalability, adaptability, and analytical capabilities to support force planning. The contract will combine BigBear.ai’s deep subject matter expertise and advanced technical skills to continue development of the cutting-edge and mission-critical solution for DoD’s JPEC.

ORION DSP integrates data from each of the Armed Services, provides global visualization of forces in motion, and facilitates Course of Action (COA) development, refinement, and analysis to provide validated military advice to senior DoD decision makers. ORION DSP is used today to conduct strategic analysis of contingency, crisis, and major plans to inform operational, tactical, and strategic decision-making across the department. Additionally, ORION DSP has enabled analysis that previously took weeks or months to now be conducted in minutes and hours.

This contract was awarded through the Tradewinds Marketplace, the DoD’s premier platform for AI/ML procurement, and marks BigBear.ai’s second award through this contract vehicle following VANE’s awardable status.

To learn more about BigBear.ai’s force management initiatives, visit https://bigbear.ai/big-bear-ai-orion/.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai is a leading provider of AI-powered decision intelligence solutions and service for national security, defense, travel, trade, and enterprise. Customers and partners rely on BigBear.ai’s artificial intelligence and predictive analytics capabilities in highly complex, distributed, mission-based operating environments. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, BigBear.ai is a public company traded on the NYSE under the symbol BBAI. For more information, visit https://bigbear.ai and follow BigBear.ai on LinkedIn: @BigBear.ai. To receive email communications from BigBear.ai, register here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the intended use of proceeds from the private placement and may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions; risks related to the uncertainty of the projected financial information (including on a segment reporting basis); risks related to delays caused by factors outside of our control, including changes in fiscal or contracting policies or decreases in available government funding; changes in government programs or applicable requirements; budgetary constraints, including automatic reductions as a result of “sequestration” or similar measures and constraints imposed by any lapses in appropriations for the federal government or certain of its departments and agencies; influence by, or competition from, third parties with respect to pending, new, or existing contracts with government customers; our ability to successfully compete for and receive task orders and generate revenue under Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contracts; potential delays or changes in the government appropriations or procurement processes, including as a result of events such as war, incidents of terrorism, natural disasters, and public health concerns or epidemics; and increased or unexpected costs or unanticipated delays caused by other factors outside of our control, such as performance failures of our subcontractors; risks related to the rollout of the business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on our future business; our ability to issue equity or equity-linked securities in the future, and those factors discussed in the Company’s reports and other documents filed with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors.” More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.