Intelsat and MaxIQ Space Expand STEM Learning to Educators in Multiple African Countries

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelsat, operator of one of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial networks, and educational resource provider MaxIQ Space, are expanding efforts to deliver Intelsat’s Africa Space STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Math) Program to schools in four different countries across Africa.

The program, now in its fifth year, aims to increase to a total of 12 schools and expand to include in-person learning for students in Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and Senegal.

Participants will receive in-person, in-community learning with subject matter experts on Space STEM curriculum mixed with innovative STEM kits, hands-on training, and exclusive resources to integrate space science, sustainability and IoT education into their classrooms.

The newly adapted 2025 program is focused on empowering schools and educators to build a lasting impact on African education systems, ensuring thousands of students gain the skills and inspiration needed to thrive in STEM careers. STEM skills build a future-ready workforce, advancing national development goals and boost technological capabilities.

“As a pioneer in satellite technology, Intelsat remains committed to maximizing its contribution by inspiring the next generation and connecting African students to real-world applications of space technology,” said Rhys Morgan, RVP of the EMEA region for Intelsat.

“With Africa emerging as a key frontier for space infrastructure, it is essential to equip future leaders with the knowledge and skills to drive this transformation. We are honored to play a role in preparing the young generation for this future,” said Judi Sandrock, program manager at MaxIQ Space.

Schools and teachers in the four participating countries are invited to apply now for this fully funded opportunity to bring real-world space education into their classrooms.

The deadline for applying is March 31st, 2025.

About Intelsat

Intelsat’s global team of professionals is focused on providing seamless and secure, satellite-based communications to government, NGO and commercial customers through the company’s next-generation worldwide network and managed services. Bridging the digital divide by operating one of the world’s largest and most advanced satellite fleet and connectivity infrastructures, Intelsat enables people and their tools to speak over oceans, see across continents and listen through the skies to communicate, cooperate and coexist. Since its founding six decades ago, the company has been synonymous with satellite-industry “firsts” in service to its customers and the planet. Leaning on a legacy of innovation and focusing on addressing a new generation of challenges Intelsat team members now have their sights on the “next firsts” in space as they disrupt the field and lead in the digital transformation of the industry.

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter/X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube