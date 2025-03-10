Capitalize and Public Announce New Partnership to Modernize 401(k) Rollovers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Public, the leading investing platform with technology that makes building a multi-asset portfolio fast, frictionless, and secure, and Capitalize, the industry’s first platform for digital retirement account transfers, today announced a new partnership to help Americans and Public members better save for retirement.

Under the partnership, Public has integrated Capitalize’s leading Rollover API to help its members effortlessly transfer legacy 401(k)s into Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) directly on the Public platform, allowing them to better keep track of and grow their retirement savings over time in the same place as where they invest.

The need to help individual savers easily find and roll over legacy retirement accounts is more urgent than ever. With an estimated $1.65 trillion in assets left behind in 401(k) accounts and 54% of Americans struggling to find their legacy retirement accounts, the traditional rollover process continues to fail everyday savers. Research indicates that only 22% of savers can complete a rollover without assistance, and 42% report the process takes two or more months to complete.

By embedding Capitalize’s innovative Rollover API directly into its onboarding process for retirement account members, Public has taken what was once a months-long process to fund IRAs through rollovers and transformed it into a simple, frictionless experience. Public’s IRA members will now be able to quickly find old 401(k)s and submit rollover requests digitally by using the Capitalize rollover experience, natively. This seamless integration significantly improves the member experience by eliminating the hassle of navigating the rollover process without help, and accelerates asset growth for the Public platform.

“Many of our members have left behind 401(k)s at former employers, and we know they want to consolidate them at Public,” said Stephen Sikes, COO of Public. “We view Capitalize’s Rollover API as a no-brainer solution that helps our members roll over in a simple, user-friendly way to easily consolidate their retirement accounts at Public.”

“We’re very excited to partner with Public and help its members take control of their retirement savings,” said Gaurav Sharma, CEO and Co-Founder of Capitalize. “Institutions like Public continue to innovate the investing experience in America, and partnerships like these are critical as we work to help more Americans better save for retirement by easily finding and transferring their retirement savings into one place.”

Public joins a growing list of financial institutions leveraging the Capitalize Embedded Rollover API to grow their retirement assets and better serve their users. Capitalize’s rollover technology has powered billions of dollars in retirement account transfers, and its platform is growing rapidly as additional retirement account providers adopt its industry-leading APIs.

This offering will be available for U.S. Public members in the coming weeks.

About Capitalize

Capitalize is the first platform to help consumers and financial institutions digitally locate and transfer retirement assets, such as 401(k)s. Capitalize’s technology is used by leading financial institutions to power rollovers natively for their users and is also available to consumers directly. Capitalize helps Americans better save for retirement by ensuring that they can easily find, transfer, and keep track of their retirement assets. Capitalize has been recognized as one of TIME’s 100 Best Inventions, a World Changing Idea by Fast Company, and a Forbes Top 50 Fintech. For more information about Capitalize, visit www.hicapitalize.com

About Public

Public is the investing platform built for those who take it seriously—with technology that makes building a multi-asset portfolio fast, frictionless, and secure. Members can invest in stocks, options, bonds, crypto, and contribute to retirement accounts—in the same place. Alongside the robust suite of investing tools, Public offers Alpha, a proprietary AI layer, that provides fundamental data and custom analysis to support informed investment decisions. For more information about Public, visit https://public.com/