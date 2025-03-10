Montana State Fund Selects Guidewire Cloud to Modernize Technology Infrastructure and Optimize Staff Resources

HELENA, Mont. & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Montana State Fund, Montana’s largest and only non-profit workers’ compensation insurance company, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Montana State Fund selected Guidewire InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud to power its core business, simplify its IT operations, adapt quickly to changing market conditions, and deliver more value to its policyholders, injured workers, and agency partners. A Guidewire customer since 2006, the company will migrate InsuranceSuite from an on-premises environment onto Guidewire Cloud, beginning with Guidewire ClaimCenter.

“We selected Guidewire Cloud based on our 18 years of success with using Guidewire on-premises and are confident with Guidewire’s cloud maturity and roadmap,” said Montana State Fund Chief Information Officer Matt Coy. “By leveraging InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud, we will be able to shift system maintenance to Guidewire and stay current on the latest innovations while decreasing our reliance on third-party on-premise technology infrastructure. This will enable our IT staff to focus on tasks that deliver value to our policyholders, injured workers, and agency partners.”

Coy added, “Guidewire Cloud also offers business continuity and disaster recovery capabilities to help us manage risk. We will also be able to integrate the third-party, best-in-class insurtechs that comprise the Guidewire Marketplace and PartnerConnect ecosystem to enhance our service offerings.”

Guidewire Chief Commercial Officer David Laker commented, "We thank Montana State Fund for their trust in our technology and welcome them to the Guidewire Cloud. We look forward to facilitating a smooth migration project and helping the company continue to provide financial protection for its policyholders and prompt payment of benefits to injured workers."

As part of the migration project, Montana State Fund will also be implementing Guidewire Predict to segment risks by their impact on loss ratio to better compete in the market and Guidewire Jutro Digital Platform to create unique experiences for any user and distribution channel.

