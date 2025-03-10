Logility Announces Withdrawal of Unsolicited Proposal by Bidder

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logility Supply Chain Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: LGTY) (“Logility” or the “Company”), a leader in AI-first supply chain management software, today announced that the unsolicited non-binding proposal to acquire all outstanding shares of Logility’s common stock, previously announced on March 7, 2025 (the “Unsolicited Proposal”), has been withdrawn by the bidder. As a result, Logility has ceased discussions with the bidder regarding the Unsolicited Proposal.

Logility’s definitive agreement to be acquired by Aptean, Inc. (“Aptean”) for $14.30 per share in an all-cash transaction remains in full force and effect. The Logility Board of Directors reaffirms its existing recommendation that Logility’s shareholders vote in favor of the transaction with Aptean.

Lazard is serving as financial advisor to Logility, and Jones Day is serving as legal counsel.

About Logility

Logility is a leading provider of AI-first supply chain management solutions engineered to help organizations build sustainable digital supply chains that improve people’s lives and the world we live in. The Company’s approach is designed to reimagine supply chain planning by shifting away from traditional “what happened” processes to an AI-driven strategy that combines the power of humans and machines to predict and be ready for what’s coming. Logility’s fully integrated, end-to-end platform helps clients know faster, turn uncertainty into opportunity, and transform supply chain from a cost center to an engine for growth. With over 500 clients in 80 countries, the Company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. Learn more at www.logility.com.

