OneVest Announces Partnership with Envestnet to Redefine the Client Experience and Empower Advisors

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneVest, a cutting-edge financial technology company, has announced a new partnership with Envestnet, a leader in transforming the delivery of financial advice through its ecosystem of connected technology, advanced insights and solutions. This collaboration will integrate OneVest’s configurable technology solutions within Envestnet’s powerful portfolio management platform, providing enterprises in Canada with a modern, seamless client experience that is both scalable and adaptable.

Through this partnership, OneVest’s solutions will enable enterprises in the Canadian market to leverage a robust, out-of-the-box client experience layer on top of Envestnet’s tools. The pre-integrated platform offers enterprises a highly customizable, white-labeled solution for both desktop and mobile applications. Organizations can tailor these applications to meet specific branding, business, and regional needs, while also offering bilingual capabilities in English and French.

“This partnership represents a major leap forward in our mission to Power the World’s Wealth,” said Amar Ahluwalia, CEO of OneVest. “By joining forces with Envestnet, we’re equipping enterprises and advisors with cutting-edge technology that not only enhances the client experience but also adapts to their evolving business requirements. Together, we’re setting a new standard for wealth management platforms.”

“Partnering with OneVest strengthens our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of clients in the Canadian market, while empowering more financial advisors and service providers with the technology and intelligence needed to drive better client outcomes,” said Blake Wood, Head of Platform Strategy at Envestnet. “This collaboration broadens Envestnet’s ability to meet client needs in the Canadian marketplace, with a bilingual user interface that enables advisors to deliver a more personalized and impactful experience to their clients.”

Envestnet’s technology powers some of the largest financial institutions in North America. Integrating OneVest’s innovative solutions into Envestnet’s platform ensures these enterprises have the tools to grow and succeed in an increasingly competitive market.

OneVest continues to lead the industry with its modular, end-to-end wealth management platform that addresses the diverse needs of financial institutions. Its partnership with Envestnet reflects a shared commitment to delivering cutting-edge capabilities for advisors and their clients in Canada.

About OneVest

OneVest is a financial technology company on a mission to Power the World’s Wealth. It offers an end-to-end wealth management platform, from client onboarding, to portfolio management, to analytics and beyond. OneVest’s software was built to be modular, allowing financial institutions to fill gaps in their process depending on their needs.

About Envestnet

Envestnet is helping to lead the growth of wealth managers and transforming the way financial advice is delivered through its ecosystem of connected technology, advanced insights, and comprehensive solutions—backed by industry-leading service and support. Serving the wealth management industry for 25 years with approximately $6.5 trillion in platform assets, Envestnet technology and services are trusted by more than one-third of all financial advisors. Many of the largest U.S. banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, and RIAs depend on Envestnet to help drive business growth and productivity—and deliver better outcomes for their clients.

For a deeper dive into how Envestnet is shaping the future of financial advice, visit www.envestnet.com. Stay connected with us for the latest updates and insights on LinkedIn and X (@Envestnet_).