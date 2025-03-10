Granite Joint Venture Team Awarded $97 Million Military Infrastructure Project in Guam

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that the joint venture team comprised of Granite and Obayashi Corporation has been awarded an approximately $97 million contract by the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) to improve the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) capabilities at Polaris Point, Guam. Project funding comes from the Department of Defense (DOD), and as consolidating partner, the total contract award of $97 million will be included in Granite’s first-quarter CAP.

The project scope includes constructing a 17,000 square foot facility and associated site work to house battery energy storage and a microgrid controller. This BESS will be interconnected with the existing electrical grid to provide clean power to the future Naval facilities.

"This project will ensure our continued growth in the Pacific, specifically in Guam," said Curt Haldeman, Granite Vice President of Regional Operations. "It will boost our strategic advantage and enhance our battery energy storage and microgrid portfolio for Granite."

Granite remains committed to advancing solutions that support the Navy’s mission and contribute to a more sustainable and reliable energy infrastructure.

Construction is expected to begin March 20, 2025, and be completed in June 2028.

