ARM & HAMMER™ Laundry and Meghan Trainor Hit All the Right Notes with the 'Toss Like This' Laundry ‘Re-Trainor’ Campaign!

EWING, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ARM & HAMMER Laundry is thrilled to unveil an exciting partnership with GRAMMY® winning artist Meghan Trainor, aimed at "re-training" consumers to make laundry simpler and more convenient. As part of the collaboration, Trainor has released “Toss Like This,” a playful spin on her hit song “Been Like This,” where she takes on the role of the "Meghan The Re-Trainor" to highlight the frustrations of bulky laundry jugs and showcase the effortless convenience of tossing just one sheet of ARM & HAMMER POWER SHEETS Laundry Detergent into the wash. Each concentrated sheet is made with the same type of powerful cleaning ingredients as ARM & HAMMER liquid laundry detergent. This partnership spotlights ARM & HAMMER POWER SHEETS Laundry Detergent, the first major detergent brand in the U.S. to launch laundry sheets on Amazon.

"I’m so excited to partner with the ARM & HAMMER Laundry brand to help people reimagine and re-train their laundry routines,” said Meghan Trainor. "As someone who is trying to be more eco-friendly and values simplicity, I love how POWER SHEETS Laundry Detergent makes doing laundry easier and eliminates plastic bottle waste. They’re perfect for anyone looking for a mess-free, convenient way to tackle laundry, whether at home or on the go!"

POWER SHEETS Laundry Detergent offers a game-changing solution to laundry routines—combining convenience, and excellent cleaning performance. These innovative detergent sheets eliminate the need for bulky plastic bottles while delivering the trusted ARM & HAMMER Laundry cleaning power that families have relied on for generations. Designed to tackle tough stains and leave clothes fresh, POWER SHEETS Laundry Detergent offers a hassle-free alternative to traditional liquid detergents—no mess, no fuss.

ARM & HAMMER POWER SHEETS Laundry Detergent features a super concentrated formula that effectively fights tough stains and dirt — all without contributing to plastic bottle waste. Equipped with Quick Dissolve Technology, these sheets dissolve entirely in water, even in cold wash cycles, ensuring excellent performance regardless of the temperature.

"We’re thrilled to have Meghan on board to help us showcase POWER SHEETS Laundry Detergent’s innovation," said Laurie Kirschner, Senior Director of Marketing at ARM & HAMMER Laundry. "Who better to Re-Train consumers on their detergent routine than Meghan Trainor and she’s the perfect fit for this initiative because she’s passionate about making life simpler, just like POWER SHEETS Laundry Detergent does for laundry. POWER SHEETS Laundry Detergent offer today’s busy consumers a smarter, easier way to achieve great cleaning results—without the mess or plastic bottle waste of traditional detergents.”

To further amplify the “Toss Like This” campaign starring Meghan Trainor, ARM & HAMMER is partnering with over 30 multi-tiered creators at launch. They include Chris Carmack (2.8 million total followers) and Jeanice Perez (1.6 million total followers), who will continue to create authentic content, driving awareness and engagement around POWER SHEETS during key tentpoles throughout the year.

Each box of ARM & HAMMER POWER SHEETS Laundry Detergent contains 60 detergent sheets, delivering up to 120 small loads of laundry when used as directed. Packaged compactly in recyclable cartons, POWER SHEETS Laundry Detergent are available in two options: the refreshing Fresh Linen scent as well as a dye- and fragrance-free version. Their space-saving design makes them ideal for home use, laundromats, and travel—offering a clutter-free solution for every lifestyle.

ARM & HAMMER POWER SHEETS Laundry Detergent is available in a 60-count box on Amazon and Walmart for $13.99, bringing simplicity and convenience to laundry routines everywhere.

About ARM & HAMMER Laundry

For over 100 years, ARM & HAMMER Laundry Detergent and its maker, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., have been leaders in delivering quality, affordable household products that benefit consumers and their communities. Follow @armandhammerlaundry on TikTok and Instagram and learn more at www.armandhammer.com/laundry.