StockX and Affirm partner to offer new, transparent payment offering

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StockX, a global resale marketplace for current culture products, today announced that it has partnered with Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth. Eligible StockX shoppers in the U.S. can now access Affirm’s flexible payment plans when purchasing coveted items from top brands like adidas, Supreme, Gucci, and more.

“ At StockX, we’re always looking for ways to enhance the customer experience and ensure our community has access to the world’s most sought-after brands. Affirm’s range of flexible pay-over-time options, including longer-term plans, gives our customers the power to choose what works best for their needs and shop confidently,” said Jacob Fenton, Vice President of Customer Experience and Insights at StockX. “ This partnership supports our mission to empower everyone to trade what they love, while upholding the convenience and service that define the StockX experience.”

With this new offering, eligible shoppers can choose Affirm’s biweekly or monthly payment plans at checkout. The process is simple: after selecting Affirm, consumers enter a few pieces of information, and go through a quick, real-time eligibility check. If approved, consumers can choose the customized payment plan that best suits their needs. As always, Affirm never charges any late or hidden fees.

“ This partnership comes as demand for ‘Affirming’ apparel and accessories is higher than ever, with approximately 25% growth in these categories from October to December 2024,” said Pat Suh, SVP of Revenue at Affirm. “ By partnering with StockX, we’re giving shoppers more of what they’re looking for at checkout – clear, flexible payment options with no late or hidden fees. This empowers them to shop responsibly and stay in control of their budget.”

To celebrate this launch, StockX and Affirm are offering eligible customers an exclusive, limited-time offer. From March 10 to 17, shoppers can select Affirm at checkout on the StockX website or app and see if they qualify for the Affirm 0% APR Drop, paying over three or six months interest-free.

StockX joins Affirm’s global network of over 337,000 merchant partners, including leading fashion brands like Canada Goose, Net-a-Porter, adidas, and many more.

About StockX

StockX is proud to be a Detroit-based technology leader focused on the large and growing online market for sneakers, apparel, accessories, electronics, collectibles, trading cards, and more. StockX's powerful platform connects buyers and sellers of high-demand consumer goods from around the world using dynamic pricing mechanics. This approach affords access and market visibility powered by real-time data that empowers buyers and sellers to determine and transact based on market value. The StockX platform features hundreds of brands across verticals including Jordan Brand, adidas, Nike, Supreme, BAPE, Off-White, Louis Vuitton, Gucci; collectibles from brands including LEGO, KAWS, Bearbrick, and Pop Mart; and electronics from industry-leading manufacturers Sony, Microsoft, Meta, and Apple. Launched in 2016, StockX employs 1,000 people across offices and verification centers around the world. Learn more at www.stockx.com.

About Affirm

Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network — one based on trust, transparency, and putting people first — we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X.

Payment options through Affirm are subject to eligibility, and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. CA residents: Loans by Affirm Loan Services, LLC are made or arranged pursuant to California Finance Lender license 60DBO-111681.

Rates from 0–36% APR. 0% APR is available to those who qualify on 3 and 6 month term lengths on purchases of $250+ until 3/17/25 at 11:59pm PST. For example, a $150 purchase might cost $13.54/mo over 12 months at 15% APR. Payment options through Affirm are subject to an eligibility check, may not be available everywhere, and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. Options depend on your purchase amount, and a down payment may be required. CA residents: Loans by Affirm Loan Services, LLC are made or arranged pursuant to a California Financing Law license. For licenses and disclosures, see affirm.com/licenses