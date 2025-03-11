FPT Signs a $67 Million Framework Agreement with KMP Aryadhana for a Five-Year Partnership

JAKARTA, Indonesia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global IT firm FPT officially signed a USD 67 million Master Service Agreement with KMP Aryadhana, Indonesia's leading cooperative for innovation. The signing ceremony took place on the occasion of the official state visit of Vietnam's Communist Party General Secretary H.E. To Lam to Indonesia, marking a significant milestone in the strategic partnership between the two parties, as well as both nations.

The agreement, spanning five years, focuses on KMP Aryadhana’s implementation of ESG (Environmental Social Governance) in critical areas such as waste management, digital education, cooperative education and digital agriculture supporting the Food Security program. This collaboration aims to promote the adoption of advanced technologies, leveraging FPT’s competitive strengths in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, IoT, and Cloud, across ESG framework sectors and education.

Digital transformation is pivotal for KMP Aryadhana as it accelerates the Yogyakarta province’s innovation capacity, enhances sustainable development across key sectors, and strengthens its position as a cultural and educational leader in Indonesia. The cooperative is also in discussion with FPT to establish an AI Lab and launch digital transformation initiatives in the education and ESG sectors, not only for Yogyakarta but for the broader Indonesian market and globally.

Mr Nguyen Van Khoa, CEO of FPT Corporation said: “As a dynamic economy with an innovation-driven vision, Indonesia plays a crucial role in FPT’s growth strategy in the Asia-Pacific region. Our collaboration with KMP Aryadhana not only strengthens the ties between Vietnam and Indonesia but also reinforces FPT’s global competitiveness in emerging technologies, particularly AI. We look forward to working with KMP Aryadhana to accelerate Indonesia’s digital transformation across key sectors such as waste management, digital education, forest resource management, and smart agriculture.”

“KMP Aryadhana is grateful to have FPT attention to support its program, besides FPT expertise and experience in Technology but also FPT has international exposure to bring KMP Aryadhana ESG Programs to the world,” said Prof. Dr. Ahmad Subagyo, Chairman of KMP Aryadhana.

Established in 2017, FPT Indonesia has achieved numerous milestones, affirming the company’s global expertise. It has partnered with leading Indonesian corporations in sectors such as banking and finance, telecommunications, and energy, with over 200 technology experts and two major offices, with a third one planned for opening in Yogyakarta this year.

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam and operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. Over more than three decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. Committed to elevating Vietnam’s position on the global tech map and delivering world-class solutions for global enterprises, the Corporation focuses on five strategic areas: Artificial Intelligence, Automotive, Semiconductor, Digital Transformation, and Green Transformation. In 2024, FPT reported a total revenue of USD 2.47 billion and a workforce of over 54,000 employees across its core businesses. For more information about FPT's global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/.

About KMP Aryadhana

KMP Aryadhana is a Multi-Party Cooperatives Established in Special Region of Jogjakarta, Indonesia in 2024. The main focus of KMP Aryadhana is to serve people of Special Region of Jogjakarta using its network and capacity in information technology to support its program on ESG Framework and Education, and later on serving the people of Indonesia and Globally.