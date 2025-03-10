Nautica Unveils Fragrance Line for Women Starring American Actress and YouTuber, Lily Chee

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Nautica Fragrances announces its expansion into the fragrance market. To launch this new venture, the brand is introducing two new mood-boosting fragrances for women: Rose Island and Jasmine Coast. These new fragrances are inspired by the brand's coastal cultural heritage.

The face of the campaign is American actress and YouTuber, Lily Chee. Embodying the beauty and strength of being authentic and leading a life of exploration, Lily’s persona resonates deeply with her Gen Z audience, who value and seek authenticity and adventurous spirit. Her ability to connect with this demographic through her genuine and relatable content makes her the perfect talent to front the campaign.

“I am thrilled to partner with Nautica to represent this exciting time for the brand. I love the connection to the ocean and the coastal culture that the brand is rooted in. There are so many things I love about being by the ocean. I love feeling all salty, I love the way that my hair feels, my skin feels. You have to be fully present and in the moment and there’s something really beautiful about that. I can’t wait to embark on this journey with Nautica and inspire those who follow me to reconnect with their true selves,” said Lily Chee.

With mood-boosting ingredients, each fragrance inspires self-discovery, transporting wearers to cherished memories and authentic emotions. Going beyond traditional fragrances, these scents are about enhancing one's mood and inspiring a sense of well-being. Each fragrance is long-lasting and includes an Eau De Parfum and Body Mist for each scent.

Rose Island offers a floral amber scent, inspired by the invigorating energy of the sea, with proven mood-boosting effects to evoke feelings of positivity, happiness and confidence. It includes vibrant top notes of lemon sorbet accord, orange, mandarin, a heart of rose, bamboo, and ginger gold apple, and a grounding base of dewy marine, sea moss, and cedarwood.

Jasmine Coast provides a floral fruity scent inspired by the serenity of the sea, with mood-boosting effects helping to create feelings of calm and relaxation. It offers bright top notes of pear, pink pepper leaf, and mandarin, a soothing heart of coastal jasmine, ylang-ylang, and violet, with a cozy base of sea moss, ambergris, and cloud musk.

The product has been designed to reflect the campaign’s creative concept, “It’s In Your Nature.” The packaging is inspired by the calming waters of the ocean and welcoming landscape of the beach, taking users to a golden hour in which time is blurred and nostalgia reconnects us to our curious and playful selves. For the bottle itself, the cap is designed to represent the sun, while the bottle embodies the sun’s reflection on the ocean during the day, sunrise or sunset.

“Coty is thrilled to expand Nautica’s fragrance offerings, engaging existing brand consumers and reaching a whole new audience. As a strong partner with Nautica, we believe Lily is the perfect choice to authentically represent the brand’s heritage and new vision for women’s fragrances,” said Coty Chief Brands Officer, Consumer Beauty, Stefano Curti.

The new Nautica fragrance range can be found on Amazon from March 2025, at $34.99.

For more information, imagery, pricing or sample requests, please contact Genesis Bazo, gbazo@hellommc.com.

For more announcements and upcoming news from Nautica, please visit Nautica or check out the brand on Instagram.

ABOUT NAUTICA

Drawing from the essence of the water and the currents of the world, Nautica is a global lifestyle brand that creates style that’s iconic, yet modern and innovative in its fit, feel and function. Nautica is one of the most recognized American brands in the world, with over 70 categories including apparel, accessories and a home collection for men, women and children. Nautica is available in nearly 1,300 freestanding stores and shop-in-shops in more than 30 countries worldwide, as well as on nautica.com.

Follow @nautica on Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest.

ABOUT COTY INC

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty serves consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in approximately 126 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to protecting the planet. Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.