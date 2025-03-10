Alexandra Kay Partners with Arden to Launch Exclusive Outdoor Cushion Collection

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Country music artist Alexandra Kay has teamed up with Arden, part of the Central Garden & Pet Company portfolio (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA), a leading name in outdoor furnishings, to design an exclusive line of durable and stylish outdoor cushions. This collaboration comes in the midst of Kay’s tour, combining her passion for songwriting under the open sky with Arden’s renowned outdoor furnishing.

The Alexandra Kay x Arden Collection features three distinct cushions, each capturing the essence of warmth, nostalgia, and Southern charm:

Backroad Blossom Blue : A soft, romantic print that serves as the collection’s centerpiece.

A soft, romantic print that serves as the collection’s centerpiece. Coffee Girl Gingham : A timeless, cozy design that adds rustic elegance, inspired by Kay’s “coffee and covers” content that helped launch her career.

A timeless, cozy design that adds rustic elegance, inspired by Kay’s “coffee and covers” content that helped launch her career. Striped for the Heart: A delicate, refined design that seamlessly complements any outdoor setting.

To celebrate the launch, fans will receive a special gift with purchase: three limited-edition outdoor pillows featuring whimsical pink accents, thoughtfully curated by Kay to complement the collection’s signature patterns.

This collaboration follows Alexandra’s successful “Favorites” Collection from last season, highlighting her favorite Arden designs, including Coastal Green Leaf, Navy Palm, and Sage Texture.

“Spending time outdoors is where I feel most inspired—whether I’m writing songs, relaxing with family, or reflecting on the next chapter of my journey,” says Kay. “Arden’s commitment to combining style and durability makes them the perfect partner for this exciting phase of my life. I can’t wait for my fans to experience this collection in their own outdoor spaces.”

Since its founding in 1964, Arden has been a leading manufacturer and marketer of outdoor cushions and pillows, known for crafting fade-resistant, durable, and water-repellent products without compromising style. The Alexandra Kay x Arden Collection will be available exclusively on Amazon.

For more information about the exclusive Alexandra Kay x Arden Collection, visit Arden’s Amazon Storefront or follow them on social media at @arden.outdoor.

ABOUT ARDEN

ARDEN Companies is America's premier manufacturer and marketer of outdoor cushions and pillows with a proven eCommerce track record, founded in 1964 and proudly designing all products in the USA. Known for its stylish, fade-resistant, and water-repellent products, Arden has been a staple in outdoor décor for decades. In 2017, ARDEN debuted a retail-ready outdoor cushion option, and in 2019, ARDEN joined the Central Garden & Pet family. You can shop the product line from www.ardenselections.com or visit Lowe’s, The Home Depot, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. @arden.outdoor

ABOUT ALEXANDRA KAY

Alexandra Kay kindles a profound connection with listeners through her heartfelt melodies, evocative storytelling, and beautifully captivating voice. Born and raised in Waterloo, Illinois, Alexandra found her voice as a teen, using songwriting as a vessel for self-expression and self-discovery. After two failed major record deals and a starring role in a Netflix Original series, Alexandra took it upon herself to build the music career she envisioned. Since then, she's been cementing her status as an independent force in the industry by sharing her music and life online, amassing over 8 million followers on social media, which has led to 300+ million streams between Apple and Spotify alone. AK (as her fans call her) has graced the stage and collaborated with industry titans like Tim McGraw, Tracy Lawrence, Jo Dee Messina, Jelly Roll, Randy Travis, Gary LeVox, and more. In October 2023, Alexandra dropped her debut album, “All I’ve Ever Known.” The independently released project spent multiple weeks in the number one spot on the iTunes country charts, debuted at number one on iTunes All Genre, and was in the top ten on multiple Billboard Charts. The heart-wrenching ballad “Everleave” from her debut project has gained tens of millions of views on social media and was in rotation on Sirius XM’s The Highway. With what has been described as a “Taylor Swift-esque” fan base, AK sold over 80,000 tickets to her headline shows, with multiple main-stage performances at the largest festivals in country music, multiple headline runs, and the inception of her sophomore album. @alexandrakaymusic

