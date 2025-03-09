LDRA Announces Immediate Support for MISRA C:2025 to Facilitate Compliance for Safety- and Security-Critical Systems

WIRRAL, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After decades of extensive MISRA C knowledge and leadership, LDRA today announced support for MISRA C:2025, released this week by the MISRA C Working Group. LDRA now enables developers to immediately take advantage of the updated guidelines, policy changes and enhancements by facilitating and streamlining compliance through the automated static code analysis and reporting capabilities of the LDRA tool suite. The result is faster time to market with higher quality code while improving safety and security compliance.

First introduced in 1998, MISRA C provides guidelines for developing code using the C programming language where safety, security and code quality are essential. Over the years, the guidelines have promoted safety, security, and reliability for a wide range of complex systems, including software-intensive embedded systems in the aerospace, defense, industrial, energy, medical and automotive sectors. The LDRA tool suite supports all MISRA C guidelines.

“Potential software vulnerabilities, including memory safety issues, are of significant concern to OEMs regardless of the system they’re developing,” said Andrew Banks, LDRA technical specialist and MISRA C Working Group chair. “Many of these vulnerabilities, however, are not inherent flaws in the C language but rather result from developers taking shortcuts that bypass reliable coding practices. By complying with MISRA C:2025, developers can avoid many potential pitfalls such as memory safety-based vulnerabilities with the added benefit of improving code clarity, facilitating effective testing, and simplifying long-term maintainability.”

MISRA C:2025 additions speed safe and secure code

MISRA C:2023 was a major update to the MISRA C:2012 standard. It introduced specific rules and directives for multithreading and atomic types, as well as consolidated previous versions of the guidelines into a single, comprehensive edition to facilitate compliance. The new MISRA C:2025 standard builds on the efficiency of MISRA C:2023 with substantive policy changes, enhancements, and new guidelines to further simplify the process of developing reliable and robust safety- and security-critical code. In addition, MISRA C:2025 lays the foundation for supporting the next revision to the C standard.

Immediate Support for MISRA C:2025

By supporting MISRA C guidelines, developers can now employ LDRA’s static analysis capabilities to identify areas of non-conforming code to aid documentation and modification. Extensive structural coverage analysis enables developers to measure and maintain the amount of tested code, as recommended by the standard. The LDRA tool suite also provides extensive reports and graphical displays to help developers understand source code in line with MISRA guidelines.

“Every MISRA C guideline has a rationale for its existence, and each is crafted to protect against potential vulnerabilities to help keep complex systems safe,” Banks said. “Adopting MISRA C:2025 now will help OEMs prepare for the changes coming with the next version of C and help make safety and security compliance easier to maintain.”

Support for MISRA C:2025 is available now. LDRA also offers a migration path to help simplify the shift to the new guidelines in existing systems.

