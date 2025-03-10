Ant Insurance Uses AI to Help Partner Insurers Process 7.25 Million Health Claims in 2024, Up 55% YoY

HANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In 2024, leading insurers in China processed 7.25 million health claims through Ant Insurance, Ant Group's online insurance brokerage platform, marking a 55% year-over-year increase. Total health claim payouts on the platform reached RMB 9.2 billion (USD 1.3 billion). This growth is driven by ongoing innovations in product offerings and user experience, which build trust and meet user needs, while also reflecting the increasing demand for health insurance services.

The trend is expected to accelerate as China’s demographic patterns shift. By around 2035, over 400 million people, or more than 30% of the population, will be aged 60 or older, according to projections from China’s National Health Commission. As healthcare needs expand, commercial health insurance is becoming an essential complement to the country's basic medical system.

Ant Group has been leveraging innovative technologies to drive the digital transformation of the healthcare sector, with health insurance playing a key role.

Early in 2018, Ant Insurance introduced Haoyibao, a flagship health insurance product developed in partnership with leading insurers in China. It was the first in the country to offer guaranteed renewal for six consecutive years with payouts of up to RMB 4 million (USD 550,000). Over time, Haoyibao has been continually upgraded to support a wider range of people and health conditions. As a bestselling product, it has helped millions of families manage the financial burden of medical expenses.

With technologies like AI, Ant Insurance has streamlined every step of the insurance process - from product selection and planning to management and claims - making insurance services more accessible to the public.

The GoldenChoice feature uses the Ant Insurance Multi-factor Model (AIMM) to compare and select the best insurance products. Meanwhile, the EasyPick AI insurance planner creates personalized plans for users, helping them avoid overbuying or selecting the wrong coverage. In 2024, the AI-powered EasyClaims solution helped 11 partner insurers streamline the claims process for over 85 health insurance products, with AI handling 96% of the 1.62 million claims analysis requests from policyholders.

Further enhancing insurer capabilities, Ant Insurance launched Ant Bridge in September 2024. This open platform integrates AI models and financial intelligence to help insurers provide real-time, personalized responses to customer inquiries, improving service quality and operational efficiency.

Beyond insurance, Ant Group has been actively contributing to the digital transformation of China’s healthcare industry for over a decade. Since launching the country’s first online hospital appointment booking service in 2014, Ant Group’s Alipay digital platform has been assisting hospitals in developing digital services. As of January 2025, Alipay has connected more than 800 million users with services from over 3,600 hospitals.

In September 2024, Ant Group introduced the AI Healthcare Manager within the Alipay app. Available through voice and text interactions, this tool provides users with access to over 30 services, including doctor mapping, medical report interpretation, in-hospital navigation, and personalized medical advice.

Through these ongoing initiatives, Ant Group is contributing to the more efficient use of limited medical resources, with the aim of supporting greater medical inclusion.

