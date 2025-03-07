Dillon Consulting Limited Partners with FBM

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dillon Consulting Limited is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Partnership with FBM of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

FBM is an architecture, interior design, and planning firm that has been in practice since 1917, making it one of the oldest firms in Canada. Dillon Consulting is an award-winning engineering, planning, management, and environmental science firm that was founded in London, Ontario in 1946. These two proudly Canadian, employee-owned and operated firms are excited to join forces to support the needs of clients from coast to coast to coast.

FBM is one of Atlantic Canada’s most recognized firms, creating award-winning designs that are creative, elegant, and most importantly, build communities. The FBM team includes architects, planners, interior designers, technologists, and sustainability experts who are actively engaged in creating collaborative spaces through research and practice. FBM will continue to operate separately from Dillon Consulting Limited as FBM Architecture Ltd.

" We are excited to partner with the creative and innovative FBM team,” commented Sean Hanlon, CEO, Dillon Consulting Limited. “ With a combined history of nearly two centuries, both Dillon and FBM have proven our dedication to resilience, adaptation, innovation, and sustainability. These are not just concepts, but core principles that guide our work, and together we will continue to deliver the benefits of these principles to our clients.”

“ The design of the built environment is all about collaboration and building community,” added Susan Fitzgerald, Principal and Design Director, FBM. “ For more than 100 years, FBM has been creating spaces that enhance the quality of life within them and the communities they serve. We call this people-driven design. Built environments need collective knowledge and working together to solve complex challenges and we are delighted to partner with the dynamic team at Dillon Consulting to develop synergies to enhance all of our work together.”

About Dillon Consulting Limited

Founded in 1946, Dillon is an established, Canadian, employee-owned professional consulting firm specializing in planning, management, engineering, and environmental science. With over 25 offices and more than 1,100 employees across Canada, Dillon offers a wide range of services related to building and improving facilities and infrastructure, protecting the environment, and developing communities.

www.dillon.ca

About FBM Architecture Ltd.

FBM is an award-winning architecture, interior design, and planning firm based in Halifax, Nova Scotia. FBM has been in continuous practice since 1917 and is one of the largest design firms in Atlantic Canada, employing 55+ multidisciplinary, full-time employees dedicated to creating meaningful relationships between people, place, and building.

www.fbm.ca