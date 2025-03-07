Heritage Industrial Finishing Secures Role as Primary Coating Contractor for MK84 Bomb Project

Heritage Industrial Finishing is proud to do our part in supporting our armed forces. (Photo: Business Wire)

AKRON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Heritage Industrial Finishing, North America’s longest-standing military coatings specialist, today announced its selection as the primary coating contractor for the MK84 Bomb project, a cornerstone of modern defense systems. This strategic partnership underscores Heritage’s unmatched expertise in precision coatings and its proven ability to meet the rigorous demands of military manufacturing Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

Decades of Trust, Delivered

The MK84 Bomb, a critical component in global defense operations, requires coatings that ensure durability, corrosion resistance, and mission readiness. Heritage’s role in this project highlights its leadership in advanced coating solutions, backed by approvals from top-tier military OEMs such as Raytheon, AM General, Oshkosh Defense, General Dynamics, BAE, and several others and compliance with stringent standards including MIL-SPEC, and ISO certifications. With over 59 years of service, Heritage is the trusted partner for defense projects where failure is not an option.

A Legacy of Excellence

“Being chosen for the MK84 project is a testament to our team’s relentless commitment to quality and innovation,” said Nick Pamboukis, President and CEO of Heritage Industrial Finishing. “For decades, we’ve partnered with military OEMs and manufacturers to deliver coatings that protect mission-critical assets. This contract reaffirms our position as the industry’s most reliable coater, combining cutting-edge technology with time-tested expertise.”

Why Heritage Stands Apart

Longest-Standing Military Coater in North America: A legacy of reliability since 1965.

OEM-Approved Expertise: Holding approvals from leading defense manufacturers, ensuring seamless integration into OEM supply chains.

Mission-Driven Precision: Specialized coatings engineered to withstand extreme environments and extend equipment lifespans.

Invitation to Collaborate

Military OEMs & Manufacturers seeking a coatings partner with proven performance, rapid scalability, and unwavering compliance are invited to connect with Heritage Industrial Finishing. Explore how Heritage’s solutions can elevate your next project.

About Heritage Industrial Finishing

For over 59 years, Heritage Industrial Finishing has been the backbone of military coating excellence, serving as a strategic partner to defense OEMs across North America. Renowned for its technical mastery and adherence to the highest industry standards, Heritage delivers coatings that ensure operational readiness and longevity for critical defense assets.

