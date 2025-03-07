Huangshan Tourism Shines at ITB Berlin, Attracting Widespread Attention

Zhang Dehui, chairman and president of Huangshan Tourism Development Co., Ltd., promoted Huangshan to the international tourists at ITB Berlin. (Photo: Business Wire)

BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Huangshan Tourism Development Co., Ltd., the operator of Huangshan, a renowned UNESCO World Natural and Cultural Heritage site, made its appearance at the ITB Berlin, which opened on March 4, attracting widespread attention.

“This is our sixth consecutive participation in ITB Berlin, demonstrating our commitment to promoting Huangshan to the international market, attracting more global visitors, and continuously enhancing the internationalization of Huangshan tourism.” Zhang Dehui, chairman of Huangshan Tourism Development (HSTD), said, “At the same time, we aim to strengthen diversified cooperation with our international peers.”

“We are delighted to have exhibitors like Huangshan Tourism, which is very important to the success of our exhibition. Huangshan is not only a famous tourist destination in China but also highly attractive to visitors from around the world,” Nikolaos Swoch, director ITB China, said.

The theme of HSTD for this year's exhibition is “The world of Huangshan is for the world.”

“In recent years, we have accelerated our international development efforts. On one hand, we have fully leveraged Huangshan's rich natural and cultural tourism resources to attract an increasing number of international visitors.” Zhang added, “On the other hand, we have strengthened cooperation with international tourism enterprises, achieving significant results and exploring more opportunities for global integration.”

On behalf of TUI, the world’s largest multinational leisure, travel and tourism company, Dr. Guido Brettschneider, signed a cooperation agreement with HSTD at the ITB.

“We are very pleased to have reached a cooperation agreement with Huangshan during the exhibition. Huangshan boasts stunning tourism resources and is highly attractive to international visitors,” said Dr. Guido.

According to HSTD, as the first publicly listed company in China's tourism industry, it has developed over the years into a diversified business covering the operation of Huangshan Scenic Area, multiple other natural and cultural attractions, as well as travel agency services, catering, and smart tourism.

Notably, the company has independently developed the Huangshan AI Travel Assistant and fully integrated it with the DeepSeek, one of the most advanced AI large language model worldwide, making it the first scenic area in China to apply the AI application in the cultural and tourism sector.

“I have seen Huangshan in videos and pictures. It's absolutely amazing! I am really looking forward to traveling there,” William Allen, director at National Geographic said.