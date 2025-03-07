AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Popular Re, Inc.

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) to Popular Re, Inc. (Popular Re) (Puerto Rico). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Popular Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM). The weak credit profile of the ultimate parent, Popular, Inc., has a drag on the ratings lift/drag reflected in Popular Re’s ratings.

The ratings also consider Popular Re’s role as the property/casualty reinsurer for Popular, Inc., Puerto Rico’s largest financial institution, which also has branches in the Virgin Islands and Mainland United States. Popular Re began operations in 2022 and participates in Popular, Inc.’s reinsurance program as an insurer and reinsurer, in various property/casualty lines of business. The captive is a strategic component in the organization’s risk management framework.

AM Best assesses Popular Re’s balance sheet as strong, supported by risk-adjusted capitalization at the very strong level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), conservative investment portfolio, and favorable liquidity metrics. Loss reserves are adequate and are carried at the actuary’s midpoint, but reserve history is short, and some lines have a long tail.

The adequate operating performance is supported by modest after-tax measures driven mostly by investment income. Although the average combined ratio is higher than its peers in the initial phase, Popular Re is expected to report underwriting profitability over the next year.

Popular Re’s limited business profile assessment is due to its geographic concentration of risk; however, the captive writes several financial lines and property lines for its parent. AM Best assesses the company’s ERM as appropriate and is fully integrated into Popular, Inc.’s program.

