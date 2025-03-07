Cambridge Connect Partners with Securonix to Deliver Comprehensive, AI-Reinforced Cyber Security Solutions Throughout Europe, Middle East, and Africa

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cambridge Connect, a leading Technology Services Distributor (TSD) and subsidiary of Cambridge Management Consulting, today announced a strategic partnership with Securonix, Inc., a five-time Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader in Security Information and Event Management (SIEM). Through the partnership, Securonix joins Cambridge Connect’s portfolio of suppliers to deliver its best-of-breed SIEM to businesses in need, and expand its presence in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) market.

The cyber security threat landscape has become more complex, and burnout among security professionals remains pervasive, putting organisations in need of solutions that can simultaneously defend critical assets while crushing repetitive tasks. Securonix EON’s Noise Cancelling SIEM dramatically reduces alert fatigue by reducing up to 50% of total alert volume, allowing CyberOps teams to focus on critical threats. By leveraging AI, Securonix empowers analysts to quickly zero in on the alerts that really matter, and reduces duplication and irrelevant alerts. This approach ultimately improves analyst efficiency and effectiveness.

“ Partnering with Cambridge Connect creates new opportunities for us to support businesses in the EMEA market,” said Tim Bury, VP of Europe at Securonix. “ Cyber security is no longer a ‘nice-to-have’ but rather a strategic imperative for organisations across the globe. In the sea of TSDs, Cambridge Connect stood out as the clear partner to reach businesses in need of AI-reinforced cyber security. It’s an honour to provide that.”

“ Partnering with Securonix adds immense value to our supplier portfolio and is going to be transformative for our clients,” said Philippe Bosquier, CEO of Cambridge Connect. “ The success of a business relies on having a strong security solution in place, more so now than ever as cyber crime becomes an increasingly prevalent threat. We believe Securonix is one of the best SIEM solutions in the market, and we are thrilled to further its reach to our clients and customers.”

For more information or to inquire about partnering with Cambridge Connect, please visit: https://www.cambridgeconnect.io/become-a-partner.

For more information or to inquire about partnering with Securonix, please visit: https://www.securonix.com/partners/.

About Securonix

Securonix is pushing forward in its mission to secure the world by staying ahead of cyber threats by reinforcing all layers of its platform with AI capabilities. Securonix EON provides organisations with the first and only AI-Reinforced threat detection, investigation and response (TDIR) solution built with a cyber security mesh architecture on a highly scalable data cloud. The innovative cloud-native solution delivers a frictionless CyberOps experience and enables organisations to scale up their security operations and keep up with evolving threats. For more information, visit www.securonix.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cambridge Connect

Cambridge Connect is a leading Technology Services Distributor (TSD) and a subsidiary of Cambridge Management Consulting. Cambridge Connect provides a variety of market routes tailored to suit diverse business needs. The company’s extensive portfolio includes products from industry leaders, alongside niche and emerging technologies, ensuring a broad spectrum of cutting-edge solutions. Cambridge Connect's streamlined operations simplify collaboration for Partners, offering transparency and commission tracking. Additionally, Cambridge Connect equips partners with the necessary resources to identify and capitalise on new business opportunities, fostering growth and innovation in the technology sector. For more information, visit https://www.cambridgeconnect.io/.